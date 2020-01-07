France remembers the victims of Charlie Hebdo on its fifth anniversary | News

Paris France – France has turned five since the attack on Charlie Hebdo, which killed 12 people, including nine staff members of the French satirical magazine.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, joined several government ministers and former French president Francois Hollande, who was in office at the time of the attack.

Plus:

"There is no negotiation on freedom," Hollande told France Culture French radio station Tuesday morning. "It is hate that must be condemned, not laughter."

Around 50 people attended the commemoration at the former headquarters of the magazine in the eleventh district, including personnel who survived the assault.

Together they sang the Marseillaise followed by a minute of silence.

"It was a very powerful moment of solidarity," Danielle Klein, 59, told Al Jazeera, who attended.

The attack was organized by two French brothers, Said and Cherif Kouachi, who stormed the headquarters of the magazine on the morning of January 7, 2015 during an editorial meeting.

They said the attack was an act of revenge in the magazine for publishing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

In total, nine staff members were killed, including the editorial director of Stephane Charbonnier, who had already been under police protection due to previous threats.

"Let's come to the Prophet Muhammad. We kill Charlie Hebdo!" They shouted as they ran towards the street. Then they killed a police officer, Ahmet Merabet, who tried to stop them, before fleeing the scene.

In the following days, there were two more attacks by an accomplice, Amedy Coulibaly, suspected of taking hostages in a kosher supermarket and killing four people.

He was also accused of killing a police officer in the Paris suburb of Montrouge.

Three days after their initial escape, the Kouachi brothers were killed by police in a printing factory near Charles de Gaulle airport. Coulibaly, who claimed loyalty to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), was killed by police inside the kosher supermarket he took hostage. The bloodshed left 17 victims and the three fighters dead.

Eric Guerssonier, a 64-year-old man who witnessed the Montrouge attack, said: "I can never forget that moment."

Attend memorial services every year.

"But I think it's something that also brought us together. We all became Charlie."

In 2015, the events provoked a manifestation of solidarity in the French capital, which attracted more than 4 million people, many of them with signs with the motto "I Am Charlie,quot;.

Then, Hollande joined 60 world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK Prime Minister David Cameron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

The magazine, which was struggling with a circulation of around 40,000 just before the attack, saw its readers shoot at more than 300,000 after the events. In September 2015, he moved to a high security headquarters in southern Paris.

Riss, the main editor of Charlie Hebdo who was injured in the attack, told French radio on Tuesday: "Charlie Hebdo is still here. Still standing and with the same determination. We never stop laughing because that's part of life."

The last number is dedicated to censorship.

The anniversary comes when prosecutors are preparing for the trials of 14 people suspected of having provided logistical support to the Kouachi and Amedy Coulibaly brothers.

They have been accused of financing terrorism, belonging to a terrorist organization and providing weapons to attackers. The trial will begin in early May.