Fights, tear gas and lights out: the National Assembly of Venezuela opens its doors

CARACAS – The National Assembly of Venezuela broke out in chaos on Tuesday when opposition lawmakers took a seat to start the New Year's session, but only after breaking through a phalanx of government soldiers.
The National Guard with armor initially prevented Juan Guaidó, the country's opposition leader, from entering the building along with his supporters.
"People rule here!" The legislators shouted as they pushed the heavy wooden doors and installed Mr. Guaidó in the front of the main assembly hall.
It was an exceptionally turbulent morning, even for a nation that is becoming increasingly accustomed to high-risk political drama. And he did little to resolve Venezuela's political turmoil: the country, which is facing a growing humanitarian crisis, has two men who claim the presidency and two men who claim the leadership of the assembly.
On Tuesday, the first meeting of the year of the legislature deteriorated in a close combat in which, according to the Guaidó press office, four opposition lawmakers were injured. The National Guard also launched tear gas against Guaido and other members of the opposition as they headed to the building.
With the camera lights off, Guaidó stood in front of the assembly hall, took an oath as head of the legislature and opened the legislative session of the year.
But he fled through the basement, along with some lawmakers and reporters, when members of groups, the band of armed civilians who support the government and are known for violence – they were allowed to enter the building.
It was the second time on Tuesday that a self-proclaimed president of the assembly opened a legislative session just to flee the building.
Early in the morning, Guaidó's rival, Luis Parra, initiated the assembly proceedings, but left before opposition legislators broke through.
Tuesday's confrontation followed a weekend in which the Venezuelan opposition accused the forces loyal to the authoritarian president of the country, Nicolás Maduro, of organizing a takeover of the assembly in an attempt to consolidate Maduro's control over the country.
On Sunday, government forces prevented Guaidó and some of his allies from entering the assembly to vote and decide who would lead the body. That left pro-government legislators free to choose Mr. Parra, one of his own, for the position.
Later that day, the opposition held its own vote, elected Mr. Guaidó and left the country with two assembly leaders.
It was a blow to those who were looking for a change in Venezuela.
In a nation increasingly controlled by Maduro, the assembly had been the last institution run by its critics. And Guaidó had been the head of the body, a position that, last year, gave him legal coverage to call the most recent Maduro elections a fraud and claim for himself the country's interim presidency.
Mr. Guaidó received international recognition from dozens of countries and gathered many Venezuelans by his side. But a year later, his position as head of the legislature, and his claim to the presidency, seem to be increasingly faint.