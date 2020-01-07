Fights, tear gas and lights out: the National Assembly of Venezuela opens its doors

CARACAS – The National Assembly of Venezuela broke out in chaos on Tuesday when opposition lawmakers took a seat to start the New Year's session, but only after breaking through a phalanx of government soldiers.

The National Guard with armor initially prevented Juan Guaidó, the country's opposition leader, from entering the building along with his supporters.

"People rule here!" The legislators shouted as they pushed the heavy wooden doors and installed Mr. Guaidó in the front of the main assembly hall.

It was an exceptionally turbulent morning, even for a nation that is becoming increasingly accustomed to high-risk political drama. And he did little to resolve Venezuela's political turmoil: the country, which is facing a growing humanitarian crisis, has two men who claim the presidency and two men who claim the leadership of the assembly.