The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is preparing to send the United States to war with Iran. Many believe that this war will eventually lead to World War III.

Around the world, the United States is moving its soldiers to prepare for this battle.

And yesterday a video was leaked showing a convoy of female soldiers deployed in Iraq. And they were "twerking,quot; their way through dessert.

Here is the video of the twerking soldiers

This week, a former senior official of the US National Security Council. UU. And chief foreign policy expert, Hillary Mann Leverett, announced in Al Jazeera that the United States was on the verge of World War III.

She said:

Iran has a great military, nuclear program, is geographically crucial for the Middle East, borders the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important strangulation points in the world, and is rich in resources. Iran is the most dominant Shia Muslim power in the world. Since taking power in the 1979 revolution, Iran's clerical regime has resisted war, revolt and crippling economic sanctions. Iran would not capitulate as fast as Saddam's Iraq or Gaddafi's Libya. However, their leaders are too clever to invite an American invasion in the style of Iraq with US troops rolling through the streets of Tehran.

And while Iran prepares for a long protracted battle. This is what is happening with American soldiers. . . .

