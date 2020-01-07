Fans of Vanderpump rules can wait & # 39; & # 39; some mess & # 39; & # 39; this season

Vanderpump Rules He returns to Bravo tonight, and with the beginning of season 8 comes a handful of new faces, new relationships and, of course, a new drama.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, first-year cast members Max Boyens, Dayna Kathan Y Brett Ciprioni Tell viewers what to expect from the latest installment of the reality series.
"Emotions, a bit of a mess,quot;, teases Dayna, the TomTom hostess and soon employed SOUTH, whose complicated dynamics with Max, the TomTom General Manager, is presented during the preview of the first recently launched presentation of the program (they slept together).
"I think when you bring together a lot of good people and a lot of people who are really great and you all work under the same umbrella, things happen," he explains. "Like, it's just organically what happened, you know?"
It is still unclear exactly how the couple's interpersonal relationship develops at the moment, but Boyens says that he and Kathan are "fine now,quot; and agrees that season 8 will present "many emotions that spill,quot; on the screen .
If the emotional exit involves the story of the former rookie with veteran SURver Scheana Shay It also remains to be seen. When asked about a possible love triangle, Max and Dayna advocate the fifth.
"There are no comments about it. You have to look," Boyens tells E!, Despite the professional "glue,quot; that holds TomTom's operations together, as co-owner Tom schwartz He describes it, recognizes that fraternizing with colleagues makes surfing more difficult.
"Ultimately, it's … it's difficult," he admits, but says that "leaving (the drama) at the door,quot; tends to be his reason for compartmentalizing romantic entanglements at work "because it can really affect his work ethic if get angry or not. You're upset about something.
As for Brett? According to Bravo's first glance, the SUR employee could be new to the payroll, but he is no stranger to his staff.
"Scheana and I have actually connected," he says during the first minutes of the first episode. In his comments to E!, Ciprioni sheds more light on his entanglements with Shay, who also seem to involve Boyens in some way.
"I felt that (Scheana) was bringing me there to fuck your head for some reason, and I never intended that," Brett tells Max about his introduction to SUR. "Then, immediately, it's like, you know, that happens."
Today, Brett says that he and Scheana don't talk much. "It's what it is, I guess," he shares. "I try to be a friend, and I guess I don't know how she feels because I haven't really talked to her recently. But when we see each other, I always say hello. Respectful, you know, of course."
Look at Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premiere tonight at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).