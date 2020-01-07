Fans of Vanderpump rules can wait & # 39; & # 39; some mess & # 39; & # 39; this season

Vanderpump Rules He returns to Bravo tonight, and with the beginning of season 8 comes a handful of new faces, new relationships and, of course, a new drama.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, first-year cast members Max Boyens, Dayna Kathan Y Brett Ciprioni Tell viewers what to expect from the latest installment of the reality series.

"Emotions, a bit of a mess,quot;, teases Dayna, the TomTom hostess and soon employed SOUTH, whose complicated dynamics with Max, the TomTom General Manager, is presented during the preview of the first recently launched presentation of the program (they slept together).

"I think when you bring together a lot of good people and a lot of people who are really great and you all work under the same umbrella, things happen," he explains. "Like, it's just organically what happened, you know?"

It is still unclear exactly how the couple's interpersonal relationship develops at the moment, but Boyens says that he and Kathan are "fine now,quot; and agrees that season 8 will present "many emotions that spill,quot; on the screen .