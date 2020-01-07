FanDuel NFL Playoffs DFS Picks: alignment tips for daily fantasy football tournaments of the divisional round

The second round of the NFL playoffs starts on Saturday, and with it come four games and a series of NFL DFS contests that allow you to maintain that fantasy feeling for a while longer. When putting together daily fantasy football lineups for the Saturday and Sunday list, you choose among some of the biggest offensive stars in the game. However, you are also choosing players in mostly unfavorable clashes. Balancing talent, confrontations and the budget is more important than ever, and we believe that we have done a good job with our selection of GPD FanDuel from the divisional round.

Our main strategy is to attack the worst defense left in the playoffs: Houston. By stacking the Chiefs against them, we are getting high floor and high ceiling players, and we can actually get one of them with a discount. We also go with a correlated player from Houston to complete our stack of games, and then complete our lineup with a high-goal WR1, great game WR2 and WR3 boom or bust. We also go with a two TE alignment construction that, hopefully, will further differentiate our choices.

NFL Playoffs DFS Picks: FanDuel GPP Lineup

QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Texans ($ 8,600). Mahomes has been frankly "ordinary,quot; in his last six games, averaging 234.2 yards and representing 10 TD totals. Hopefully, that means others will fade it. Mahomes remains a lethal passer with great game weapons, and we expect the Chiefs to unleash him completely in this favorable confrontation against a Texans defense that allowed the fourth highest amount of fantasy points for QB during the regular season. Mahomes has added some value with his legs in the final stretch (22.7 yards per game, two touchdowns per race in his last six games), and has already split Houston once this year (273 yards, three touchdowns), so You know the floor and the ceiling is high.

RB Damien Williams, Chiefs vs. Texans ($ 6,900). Williams is priced at RB5 on FanDuel, which is not atrocious, but still makes it a valuable move. He returned from a rib injury in week 16 and clearly established himself as the leader of Kansas City. During the last two weeks of the season, he totaled 35 touches (28 carries, seven receptions), 246 total yards and three touchdowns, which was similar to his two-game playoff totals last year (45 touches, 250 total yards, four TDs). This week, he faces a Texans defense that allowed the seventh most fantasy points for the RBs during the regular season. He becomes a solid stacking partner with Mahomes due to his participation in the Chiefs' air game, and may not be as chalk as he should due to his long layoff at the beginning of the year.

RB Duke Johnson, Texans @ Chiefs ($ 5,600). It can be dangerous to try to predict the script of the game, especially in the playoffs, but we expect the Chiefs to score early and quite often against the Texans. If Houston lags behind two possessions, expect to see Johnson in the field rather than Carlos Hyde. That could mean great things for the ace he receives back, which usually sees about eight touches per game. If that number can increase to two digits (something that happened four times this season), Johnson will have a solid floor, especially when considering that Kansas City allowed the third largest number of receptions and the most receiving yards to RB is season. Johnson recorded 54 total yards and a seven-touch score against the Chiefs earlier this year, proving he can easily pay at his modest price.

WR Davante Adams, Packers vs. Seahawks ($ 8,400). Adams is the best bet for goals this week, as he averaged 11.4 since returning from a foot injury in Week 9. That threw 619 yards and five touchdowns, including at least 93 yards in each of the last three games. The Seahawks are relatively mediocre against the WRs, allowing the 12th reception of WR during the regular season, so Adams must accumulate catches and have a 100-yard lead, multiple TD.

WR Deebo Samuel, 49ers vs. Vikings ($ 6,100). Samuel averaged 5.4 goals per game during the regular season and had nine carries for 122 yards and a touchdown in the last five games. It will touch the ball, and often at advantageous points, and that gives it a slightly higher floor than most second level receivers. This is a favorable confrontation as well, since Minnesota allowed the 11 most fantastic points to open receivers during the regular season.

WR Tajae Sharpe, Titans @ Ravens ($ 4,900). If Baltimore fights anywhere in pass defense, it is against slot receivers. That was demonstrated by Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder combining 10 catches, 119 yards and three touchdowns against Baltimore in weeks 14 and 15. Sharpe is more likely to get out of the slot with Adam Humphries (ankle) hit, so if you need a Receiver of low-ownership lottery tickets in a GPP, Sharpe has a good amount of advantages.

TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Texans ($ 7,500). In the 11-15 weeks, Kelce had at least 90 yards three times and scored three total touchdowns. It is essentially an open receiver that you can connect and play in the tight end, and against the Texans, which allowed the ninth most fantasy points for TE, it is close to something safe (despite catching only four passes for 58 yards against Houston in week 6). George Kittle at $ 7,400 is a good play (despite the much more difficult confrontation), but since we have Mahomes in QB, we go with the stack and expect multiple TD connections.

FLEX Mark Andrews, Ravens vs. Titans ($ 6,800). Kelce and Kittle have higher floors than Andrews, but he has an equally high ceiling. Despite an annoying ankle injury, Andrews scored seven touchdowns in his last seven games, twice recording multiple scores. The Titans allowed the fifth highest amount of fantasy points for the TE during the regular season, so this is also a great showdown. Most DFS owners do not like to start two TEs, and with Kittle and Kelce available, or a lot of much cheaper options, Andrews could be forgotten more than he should. Either way, we will have slightly differentiated our alignment by having two of the best TEs.

D / ST San Francisco 49ers vs. Vikings ($ 4,600). Kirk Cousins ​​removed the "big game monkey,quot; from his back last week, but that doesn't mean it's just forward and upward from now on. The 49ers' defense has not been as good in the final stretch, but with Dee Ford (hamstrings) and Kwon Alexander (pectoral) waiting for him back and a week to prepare for Cousins ​​and the Vikings, we expect some big plays. Because we can afford it, we are paying and hoping others are hitting the position and paying for an even more risky D / ST.