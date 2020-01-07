Everything we know about the Batman remake

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images / E! Illustration
One of Hollywood's most anticipated remakes continues to receive more and more rumors!
We can be years away from the official launch of The batman remake, but we are here in E! The news keeps viewers up to date with all the exciting cast news and plot details.
For starters, pop culture fans are more than curious to see Robert Pattinson Take on the iconic role of Batman. In fact, the Twilight Star still can't believe he received such an incredible opportunity. "It's crazy," said the actor Esquire U.K. in an interview published in early October. "I was so far from thinking that it was a realistic perspective. I literally don't understand how I got it."
The lighthouse director Robert Eggers he added: "Even in the Twilight years I never said, & # 39; Oh, he's just a pretty boy & # 39 ;. I always thought there was something interesting about him. I realized that I wanted to be a great actor. And in recent years it has become very clear that it is. "
Ultimately, Robert is just one of the talented stars who plans to make this a blockbuster.
Also join the cast full of stars: Zoë Kravitz Y Colin Farrell, whose role as the evil penguin was confirmed today by address Matt reeves. "Wait," he tweeted next to a gif of the actor. "Is that you, #Oz?" (For your information, Reeves refers to the villain's real name, Oswald Cobblepot. "
Check out our gallery below to discover everything we know about The batman New version in June 2021.
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Stella Artois
Robert Pattinson
At the end of May 2019, it was learned that the Twilight alum had got the special concert to play Bruce Wayne / the Caped Crusader in The batman. Nicholas Hoult, Armie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were also rumored contenders for the role.
Kevin Tachman / MG19 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
Zoe Kravitz
In mid-October, E! News confirmed that the actress was putting on the iconic shoes of Selina Kyle (also known as Catwoman) for The batman movie. Apparently, Zoe commented on the news after Jason Mamoa shared the ad on Instagram. "I am very proud of you zozo bear. On and off the OHANA screen. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies' older sister is CAT WOMAN," he wrote. "Amazing so crazy. You're going to have a lot of fun with the Aloha P bear."
She replied: "I LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! I love that Aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on."
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Jeffrey Wright
In September 2019, The Hollywood reporter revealed that the Westworld Star is in negotiations to play Commissioner Gordon, the classic Dark Knight ally.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Jonah Hill
Variety He had great news to leave in September 2019 when they reported that Jonah was in talks to join The batman. At that time, the sources told the media that Jonah was being seen as a villain. However, in October it was revealed that Jonah had died after being offered a role in the film.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Paul Dano
Warner Bros. announced on October 17 that the former Little Miss Sunshine Star had joined the film as the classic villain known as The Riddler. According to The Hollywood reporterPaul's version of the character will be called Edward Nashton, the man who later in the comics is called Edward Nygma and adopts the villain character.
John Salangsang / Variety / Shutterstock
Matt reeves
The writer, director and producer will lead the way when it comes to The batman Redo. While an official production start date has not been established, experts inform various media that filming could begin in late 2019 or early 2020.
Ken Ishii / Getty Images for Disney
Colin Farrell
Colin is in talks with Warner Bros. to take on the role of The Penguin, the study confirmed to E! News in early November.
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Andy Serkis
Almost at the same time as Colin, reports also emerged that said Andy was in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth in The batman. These conversations have not yet been confirmed by Warner Bros.
