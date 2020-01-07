Everything we know about the Batman remake

One of Hollywood's most anticipated remakes continues to receive more and more rumors!

We can be years away from the official launch of The batman remake, but we are here in E! The news keeps viewers up to date with all the exciting cast news and plot details.

For starters, pop culture fans are more than curious to see Robert Pattinson Take on the iconic role of Batman. In fact, the Twilight Star still can't believe he received such an incredible opportunity. "It's crazy," said the actor Esquire U.K. in an interview published in early October. "I was so far from thinking that it was a realistic perspective. I literally don't understand how I got it."

The lighthouse director Robert Eggers he added: "Even in the Twilight years I never said, & # 39; Oh, he's just a pretty boy & # 39 ;. I always thought there was something interesting about him. I realized that I wanted to be a great actor. And in recent years it has become very clear that it is. "