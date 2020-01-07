European Rugby Champions Cup: Who needs what to reach the quarterfinals? The | Rugby Union News





Munster and Saracens must win their last two group matches

The European Rugby Champions Cup returns to focus this weekend with several teams still in search of a place in the quarterfinals.

Last season's runners-up, Leinster, are the only team that is already qualified for the qualifying stages, and the battle to join them seems ready to reach the limit.

Saracen defending champions are just one of the many teams in territory that must win.

Pool 1

The center of Leinster, Garry Ringrose, has marked two hat-tricks during the stages of the pool.

Leinster was the first team to qualify for the quarterfinals after crushing Northampton in the consecutive December.

They kept their 100 percent record in all competitions this season with three wins out of three in the PRO14 derby holidays, even though Leo Cullen rotated his squad.

Northampton can still reach the quarterfinals

Except for an almighty clash, Leinster will head to the quarterfinals as the best seed.

Despite Leinster's blows last month, Northampton continues to compete for one of the best runners-up. Victories over Benetton and Lyon should see the Saints until the last eight.

Pool 1 W re L Pts Leinster 4 4 0 0 0 0 19 Northampton two 0 0 two 9 9 Lyon one 0 0 3 7 7 Benetton one 0 0 3 6 6

Remaining accessories

12th of January Leinster vs Lyon, Northampton vs Benetton

January 18: Lyon vs Northampton, Benetton vs Leinster

Pool 2

Exeter approaches the quarterfinals at home

Exeter has left his previous European struggles behind. With four wins of four, Rob Baxter's men are within walking distance of a quarter-final at home.

A big challenge awaits the Chiefs on Saturday. Glasgow is in forced territory to win after the home loss to La Rochelle in the fourth round.

Stuart Hogg can expect a shrill welcome on his return to Scotstoun.

Pool 2 W re L Pts Exeter 4 4 0 0 0 0 19 Glasgow two 0 0 two 9 9 Reduction one 0 0 3 6 6 La Rochelle one 0 0 3 5 5

Remaining accessories

January 10 La Rochelle vs Sale

January 11 Glasgow vs Exeter

January 18: Exeter vs La Rochelle, Sale vs Glasgow

Pool 3

Ulster leads Group 3, but Clermont pursues them

Ulster is another team with four wins at the bank, but unlike Leinster and Exeter, first place is far from guaranteed.

On Saturday they travel to Clermont's second place in a game that will probably decide who ends up in pole position.

The first place is at stake, but the defeat will not end with the quarterfinals of any of the parties. The victory in the sixth round against the English opposition already eliminated should be enough to secure the last eight places.

Pool 3 W re L Pts Ulster 4 4 0 0 0 0 17 Clermont 3 0 0 one sixteen Harlequins one 0 0 3 5 5 Bathtub 0 0 0 0 4 4 3

Remaining accessories

January 10 Bath vs Harlequins

January 11 Clermont vs Ulster

January 18: Harlequins vs Clermont, Ulster vs Bath

Pool 4

Donnacha Ryan and Simon Zebo will plan the fall of former side Munster

Three teams still have a shout of progress from this group, with the Saracens' victory over Munster in the fourth round, which puts the defending champions back in dispute.

Sarries will expect to get maximum points from his trip to Wales to play with Ospreys, which would leave Munster requiring a victory for Racing 92 to keep the destination in his own hands.

A victory in Racing will confirm their progress, but they would travel to the Saracens needing a result to reserve a quarter-final at home.

Pool 4 W re L Pts Racing 92 3 one 0 0 17 Munster two one one eleven Saracens two 0 0 two 10 Ospreys 0 0 0 0 4 4 one

Remaining accessories

January 11 Ospreys vs Saracens

12th of January Racing 92 vs Munster

January 19: Munster vs Ospreys, Saracens vs Racing 92

Pool 5

Connacht needs to overthrow Toulouse on Saturday to have any chance of reaching the quarterfinals

Toulouse runs with this group while the other three fight each other.

The next step for the four-time winners is a trip to Connacht, which is in territory of winning or losing, and abysmally after a festive season to forget.

Gloucester suffered a late collapse against Connacht in his last out of the Champions Cup, but a home victory over Montpellier would keep them on the hunt for the final round of group games.

Pool 5 W re L Pts Toulouse 4 4 0 0 0 0 18 years Gloucester two 0 0 two 9 9 Connacht two 0 0 two 8 Montpellier one 0 0 3 5 5

Remaining accessories

12th of January Connacht vs Toulouse, Gloucester vs Montpellier

January 20 Montpellier vs Connacht, Toulouse vs Gloucester