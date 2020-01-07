Erica Mena fans are already offering name suggestions for her and Safaree's girl

Erica Mena has been pregnant forever; This is what many people say in their comments section on IG. He explained that if fans feel so many things have happened, then they should imagine how difficult it is for her.

But, on the other hand, you must admit that Erica killed this pregnancy, and it looks amazing how few women can carry it out while they are pregnant.

She has been radiant, and flooded her social media account with all kinds of photos flaunting her baby belly.

Some fans are even making up names for their baby. In case you don't know, Erica takes Safaree's daughter.

Here is Erica's most recent post on her social networks:

Here is Erica's most recent post on her social networks:

Someone said: "You are simply killing this pregnancy." I'd better be like you when I finally have my baby. "

A follower has this name suggestion: ‘SAFFIRE SAMUELS … 😙 (name for girl, suggestion!)’

Another commenter published this: "Miss (Mena) as beautiful and sexy and elegant will be as beautiful and beautiful as you !!!"

Erica is definitely living her best life these days, and can't wait to meet her precious baby.



