English sailor James Anderson will undergo a lateral scan | Cricket News

"Fingers crossed is not another victim of this tour," says England captain Root about Anderson





James Anderson spent time off the field when England beat South Africa on the last day in Cape Town

England sailor James Anderson will undergo scans in a side injury after fighting on the fifth day of the 189-race victory over South Africa in the second round in Cape Town.

Anderson claimed his 28th five-wicket test drive in the first innings of the Proteas in Newlands and two in the second, although he spent time off the field when the game ended on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old returned from a five-month layoff due to a calf injury during the first test at Centurion, but could now be a doubt for the third in Port Elizabeth from January 16.

"He'll go to a scanner, get treated and we'll see how he stops," England captain Joe Root said after his team tied in the four-game series.

"It's his side, but it could be a bit annoying. It could be a 24 to 48 hour thing or it could be something else."

"Until we have more information, we will treat it as best we can and with crossed fingers it is not another victim of this tour."

Opening batter Rory Burns is out of this tour and the March trip to Sri Lanka after suffering ankle ligament damage when playing football.

Seamer Jofra Archer also missed the victory of Cape Town with a pain in his right elbow, but is expected to be fit for the third Test at St George's Park.

His fast partner Mark Wood could also play in that Test, having intensified his training after overcoming the side and knee problems that have set him aside since the end of the July World Cup.

