Elton John donates $ 500,000 to fight forest fires in Australia

Elton John is just one of the many celebrities who announced that he would donate significant resources to Australia for the wildfires that devastate the nation since September last year.

People magazine reported that on Tuesday, the singer and songwriter announced to some of his fans at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney that he would drop $ 1 million. The 72-year-old man, in a video captured by a fan and then posted online, shouted to firefighters for risking their lives to fight fires.

Before his fans, John described the devastation left by forest fires, stating that there are many people who have "lost their lives and their homes." In addition, the singer addressed the destruction of animal habitats.

Chris Hemsworth also promised $ 1 million and asked his fans to contribute in some way. Earlier this week, several media, including People, revealed that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were also donating money to the Rural Fire Service.

Fans of the couple know the relevance of the nation, considering that Keith was born in New Zealand and grew up in Australia. On his Instagram account, Kidman, who is also a native of Australia, revealed that they were donating half a million to the fire service mentioned above.

Another star who contributed money to the relief effort was singer and songwriter Pink, who paid $ 500,000, as did Hillary Duff and Matthew Koma. According to Time magazine, since September 2019, twenty-four people have died, ten of whom were firefighters.

So far, 12 million acres of land have been destroyed as 130 fires continue to raze across the country. On December 23, the Australian government implemented a seven-day state of emergency.

Last week, ecologists at the University of Sydney speculated that about half a billion animals were decimated in the fires. In addition, the fires on Kangaroo Island killed tens of thousands of koalas.

Ad

Animal experts in Australia have warned that koalas may be on the list of endangered species. Other activists have continued their call to industry leaders to implement climate-friendly initiatives.



Post views:

0 0