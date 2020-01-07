Ellen DeGeneres sends a special birthday message to Kate McKinnon, who will be on her show

%MINIFYHTML4a04d7d16aa79d82e058b972b3e807179% %MINIFYHTML4a04d7d16aa79d82e058b972b3e8071710%

It has been an exciting week for Saturday night live Featured player Kate McKinnon. On Sunday, Kate had the honor of presenting her model and idol, Ellen DeGeneres, with the 2020 Carol Burnett Prize for Outstanding Achievements on TV. The next day, Monday, January 6, 2020, the Bombshell actress celebrated her 36th birthday. Now, she will appear in Ellen's show where he will talk about his time at the Golden Globes and present Ellen with his special honor. Kate is expected to participate in multiple themes, including working with Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman in Bomb. She is also expected to evaluate how to sit near Beyonce and Jay-Z made her nervous.

Ellen left Kate McKinnon with a sweet birthday message after the honor of the Golden Globes, where she thanked him for his kind words. Kate's speech was sincere and many eyes filled with tears when Kate expressed how important it was for her growth to have a positive LGBTQ behavior model like Ellen.

Ellen shared the following message and photo that was taken after Ellen received her Carol Burnett Award.

%MINIFYHTML4a04d7d16aa79d82e058b972b3e8071711% %MINIFYHTML4a04d7d16aa79d82e058b972b3e8071712%

Happy birthday, Kate McKinnon. You gave me the best gift last night. Thanks for being there, and thanks for being on my show tomorrow.

📷: @alexilubomirski @goldenglobes

You can see the photo that Ellen shared below.

Kate McKinnon will also delve into how she was speechless after sitting at the table with Beyonce and Jay-Z. Talking about his nerves since it was the first time he appeared in the Golden Globes, Kate stated the following.

"I mean the table we were in, well, you are there and you are for me, everything. And then Portia, everything. And then we had Carol Burnett, you know, American legend. And then there were Beyonce and Jay -Z on the table, which, I mean, are the king and queen of America, they were incredibly kind. "

You can see a full report below.

Kate McKinnon reveals what it was like to sit at a table with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the #Gold balloons https://t.co/Ng8bckkr7X – ET Canada (@ETCanada) January 7, 2020

What did Kate McKinnon's speech look like to Ellen DeGeneres? Were you touched by his words and the impact Ellen has had on his life?

Ad

Are you going to watch The Ellen Show with Kate Mckinnon as a guest?



Post views:

0 0