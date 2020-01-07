Elizabeth Warren ignores Meghan McCain's interruption attempts in & # 39; The View & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML137189b7ae739fabbdbcbb31f987f35e9% %MINIFYHTML137189b7ae739fabbdbcbb31f987f35e10%

A B C

That entertains people on the Internet, as one tweets that “ ignoring effortlessly and effortlessly from Meghan McCain for Warren has me even more committed to that vote & # 39; & # 39 ;, the hope of the White House .

Up News Info –

On Tuesday, January 7 episode of "Sight"he counted on Elizabeth Warren as the last guest democrat policy of the program. Viewers could expect to see the White House hoping to have a heated discussion with the conservative co-presenter Meghan McCain, but that surprisingly did not happen because the first seemed to completely ignore the second.

Warren explained about his estate tax plan: "I think it's time for an estate tax in the United States. It's a tax on the top tenth of one percent, $ 50 million and more … In your Fifty million dollars you have to throw two cents and two cents for every dollar later. " The Massachusetts senator continued saying that her plan would help provide "universal child care for every baby in this country from zero to five years, universal Pre-K, $ 800 billion in our public school."

Everyone listened to Warren's planned policy, except McCain, who had some things to say. "Can we change gears …?" she intervened, but her words fell on deaf ears as Warren continued explaining the benefits of his plan. However, that didn't stop Meghan from trying, as she kept trying to interrupt but was still ignored. In a moment, it could be seen looking towards production and shrinking.

%MINIFYHTML137189b7ae739fabbdbcbb31f987f35e11% %MINIFYHTML137189b7ae739fabbdbcbb31f987f35e12%

<br />

People on the Internet had fun with that when one tweeted: "I was going to vote for @ewarren anyway, but his effortless and effortless ignorance of Meghan McCain has made that vote even more." Another agreed and wrote: "@ewarren is amazing. He has great plans and ideas on how to implement those plans. I hope that sexism in this nation is not strong enough to defeat it."

Someone also said: "Elizabeth Warren completely ignoring the fact that Meghan McCain exists is wonderful." Blasting McCain, one person tweeted: "I love how Meghan looks around without realizing that by doing that, she is demonstrating her irrelevance in the conversation … nothing more. Her intention in looking around was, I think, laughing." & seek support & # 39; when & # 39; again & # 39; no & # 39; he is allowed to speak & # 39; No one wants to hear it. "