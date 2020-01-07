Eleven deaths reported in Kinshasa prison since early 2020 | News

%MINIFYHTMLd16c15f19fdcd59ec385e3ee3101a8999% %MINIFYHTMLd16c15f19fdcd59ec385e3ee3101a89910%

Eleven prisoners have died since the beginning of the year in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), staff and NGO sources said, blaming drug and food shortages in prison.

"We have recorded 11 deaths since January 1. The last three died yesterday (Monday) because there were no medications to treat them and their families lacked the resources," a Makala prison official told the AFP news agency on Tuesday. , asking not to be named.

"Since last October, the state has not disbursed funds to supply the prison with medicines and food," he added.

Makala Prison is the largest in the capital and houses almost 9,000 inmates in a colonial era facility with a planned maximum capacity of 1,500, according to official figures.

"Makala and almost all prisons in the country no longer receive food and medicine," said Emmanuel Cole, head of a DRC NGO active in the prisons of the vast Central African country.

"It is true, there was a delay in payment to suppliers and this explains the interruption of supplies to Makala," Justice Minister Celestin Tunda Ya Kasende confirmed to the AFP.

"But the situation was corrected yesterday (Monday). The figure of about 10 deaths may be understandable. But doctors must also tell us if these deaths were caused by the interruption of drugs or food supplies."

Cole estimated that Makala's population was 8,618 inmates, of which only 500 had been tried and convicted.

Work is underway to renew at least three wings of the great prison, but the activity has forced prisoners to live in increasingly narrow and unhealthy conditions.