Drake and a future clue about collaboration & # 39; Life is good & # 39;

WENN / FayesVision

Months after suggesting that they have finished work in a sequel to & # 39; What a Time to be Alive & # 39 ;, the collaborators of & # 39; Jumpman & # 39; They share a photo taken on the set of the next project.

Up News Info –

Duck Y Future They mocked plans to launch another collaborative project for the New Year, nine months after hinting at a follow-up to their joint mixtape, "What a Time to be Alive."

The hip-hop stars joined for the successful launch in 2015, and last April (2019), they indicated that they had already finished work in a sequel.

The months passed without further updates, but on Monday, January 6, Drake hinted at an imminent fall when he posted a photo apparently taken on the set of a project called "Life is good."

Drake tagged his rap friend in the Instagram story post and added a series of eye emojis, with Future subsequently sharing the same image in his timeline, although he also failed to provide specific details.