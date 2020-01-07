Dozens killed in stampede at Soleimani's funeral: Iran's state TV | Iran news

At least 35 people have died in a stampede that broke out in the Iranian city of Kerman in the funeral procession of a high commander killed in an American airstrike, Iran state television said.

Another 48 people were injured on Tuesday's stampede, according to local media reports.

Hundreds of thousands of people had gathered in Kerman for the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds Force of Iran, who was killed Friday near the international airport of the capital of Iraq, Baghdad.

The initial videos posted online showed people who lay lifeless on a road, others shouted and tried to help them.

Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s emergency medical services, previously spoke by phone with state television and confirmed that the stampede occurred.

"Unfortunately as a result of the stampede, some of our compatriots have been injured and others have died during the funeral processions," he said.

A procession in Tehran a day earlier attracted large crowds filling the main streets and side streets. He saw The supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, cries openly while directing the funeral prayers in front of the University of Tehran.

Tuesday's funeral occurs after days of processions that began in the streets of Ahvaz in southwest Iran, followed by Mashhad in the northwest, the capital Tehran and the sacred city of Qom.

Assed Beig of Al Jazeera, reporting from Tehran, said that many of those who were unable to attend the previous meetings went to the final procession in Kerman that will end with the burial of the remains of Soleimani.

"People travel in narrow spaces, going in a direction towards that specific cemetery, and that could be one of the reasons why a stampede has occurred," said Beig.