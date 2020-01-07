Dom Bess eliminated Faf du Plessis as England approached victory in Cape Town | Cricket News

















1:05



The best of the action of the fifth day of the second Test between South Africa and England in Newlands in Cape Town

Dom Bess took the crucial wicket of South African captain Faf du Plessis before lunch while England took another step towards victory in the second Test.

SCORECARD | HOW IT HAPPENED

England started the fifth day in Cape Town in need of eight wickets to win and after James Anderson (2-23) eliminated the night watchman Keshav Maharaj early, tourists were frustrated by starter Pieter Malan and Du Plessis.

However, it took until the final half hour of the session for the next breakthrough, since the Proteas pattern swept Bess (1-38) directly to Joe Denly on the square leg.

The second new ball was taken just before the break, but Malan (83rd) and Rassie van der Dussen (1st) resisted and England entered the last two sessions of the game needing six wickets to level the series.

Dom Bess took the key wicket of Faf du Plessis in the last half hour before lunch.

While visitors were favorites, the day began with all possible results. However, South Africa's approach in the first hour suggested that they had little interest in trying to get the 312 races most necessary for victory and were happy to seek a draw to maintain the leadership of the series.

They lost Maharaj in the third part of the day, Anderson hit only a fraction of the night watchman and hit him head on. So much so that the batter was already moving in the direction of the locker room when the referee raised his finger.

Malan looked as solid as he had done the night before and Du Plessis was also firm in his defense, which made his dismissal, and the way he did it, even more surprising.

Bess was taking a small turn and bounced off the right-hand stump, but, with no one behind the leg, Du Plessis (19) tried a strong sweep, just to choose Denly. England could barely believe his fate, while Du Plessis remained incredulous for several seconds before leaving the gate.

Tourists will seek victory after lunch and eliminating Malan could be crucial, the South African opener has been relatively calm so far and is now only 17 races from a debut in the test century.

