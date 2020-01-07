Doja Cat leaves Instagram live after roasting her hair

%MINIFYHTMLba9001db5f35a67b15ce3d37a65c289e9% %MINIFYHTMLba9001db5f35a67b15ce3d37a65c289e10%

The & # 39; Mooo! & # 39; The singer takes off her wig and points to her tan line visible on the edge of her hair, but seems to get angry after reading people's comments.

Doja Cat He left his own Instagram Live after his followers seemed to mock her for her hair. In the video that has circulated online, the 24-year-old singer took off her wig, showing what appeared to be a tan line at the edge of her hair.

Without makeup and rocking the natural hair that was combed in a high bun, the "Juicy" singer pointed to the tan line, possibly after some people mentioned it in the comments. She noticed how people often chased her and then fell silent as she read more comments, before it seemed she had enough and away from the camera.

However, that didn't stop other Instagram users from making fun of her. "It's a tan line, but it seems to have no borders," said one in the video that has been republished online. Another added: "This girl has a hair line like Stephen A."

Another took a jab while writing: "Black girls want white people to move their hair." Someone else said that Doja didn't take enough care of her natural hair, "No, he didn't take the time and the right ingredients to take it off properly."

Some others noted how it looks different without makeup and wig. "Makeup and wigs work wonders!" Read one of the comments. Another added: "It looks very different without makeup."

Some others, however, sympathized with her. "That's for all that lacy shit, so I took a break from having that shit stuck to my edges and forehead," he shared his similar experience. Another shared some tips: "Listen, you should take care of your hair and protect the edges under those wigs, avoiding sticking it all the time." Another user commented similarly: "It's a fan line (sic) … don't wear the wigs for a moment and everything will be fine."