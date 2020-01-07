Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter makes a shocking statement about rumored GF

She has a bone to collect.
Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter,quot; Chapman lost his wife Beth chapman in June 2019 after an exhausting battle against cancer. Recently, there have been rumors of a new lady in Dog's life. While the star has not yet confirmed any new romance, her daughter is convinced that her new girlfriend is rumored a little more somber than she would like.
In a rant on Twitter, Lyssa Chapman He revealed that his father's supposed girlfriend dated his brother first. "If someone who knew your family dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmother died, what would you do?" She todiscouraged his followers in a tweet "If you went to your mother's closet and saw that she moved all her clothes and replaced her with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho,quot;.
Lyssa continued her storm of tweets and responded to fans claiming she has no right to meddle in her father's love life.
"My dad is a GROWING MAN. His money. His dynasty," he wrote. "But you can guarantee that my name does not go down in history as a person who supported this." While Dog has not reacted to the claims, he did post a photo on his Instagram with the woman in question, who is apparently his assistant and that of his late wife. Moon angell. "Thank you LUNA !!!!" He wrote next to a picture of the two smiling happily.
Dog has been very open about his grieving process with his late wife and went to social networks in October of last year to celebrate what his 52nd birthday would have been. "It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time when that she would get up to go hiking on Koko Head Mountain, "he wrote. "Only today, did he climb the ladder to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."
