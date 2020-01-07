Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter makes a shocking statement about rumored GF

She has a bone to collect.

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter,quot; Chapman lost his wife Beth chapman in June 2019 after an exhausting battle against cancer. Recently, there have been rumors of a new lady in Dog's life. While the star has not yet confirmed any new romance, her daughter is convinced that her new girlfriend is rumored a little more somber than she would like.

In a rant on Twitter, Lyssa Chapman He revealed that his father's supposed girlfriend dated his brother first. "If someone who knew your family dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmother died, what would you do?" She todiscouraged his followers in a tweet "If you went to your mother's closet and saw that she moved all her clothes and replaced her with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho,quot;.

Lyssa continued her storm of tweets and responded to fans claiming she has no right to meddle in her father's love life.