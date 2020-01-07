Dog The Bounty Hunter's daughter kills him for apparently moving on with another woman only a few months after the death of wife Beth Chapman.

%MINIFYHTML79005eb5b86e285cce41945ff3126ddd9% %MINIFYHTML79005eb5b86e285cce41945ff3126ddd10%

A few days ago, Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, received a lot of attention when he decided to post a picture of him with a woman named Moon Angell. As you can imagine, it caused serious dating rumors and caused some controversy since the love of his life, wife Beth passed away only six months ago.

People reacted quickly to the publication in a negative way, which led the man to disable his comments!

But social media users were not the only ones to criticize Dog, his daughter did too!

%MINIFYHTML79005eb5b86e285cce41945ff3126ddd11% %MINIFYHTML79005eb5b86e285cce41945ff3126ddd12%

Lyssa Chapman went to her Twitter account yesterday to make it very clear that she was not a fan of her father supposedly moving from Beth with the woman who claims to be a family employee.

It turns out that, although Lyssa was Beth's stepdaughter, she still didn't show support for her own father in regards to her love life.

Apparently, the 32-year-old woman cannot approve Angell in particular, as she even hinted that she has done some not-so-good things.

Alguien If someone who knew your family dating your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmother died, what would you do? If you went to your mother's closet and saw that she moved all her clothes and replaced her with his, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho, "says a tweet from Lyssa.

Ad

She also wrote in a second post: ‘My dad is a GROWING MAN **. Your money. Your dynasty But you can guarantee that my name will not go down in history as a person who supported this. "



Post views:

0 0