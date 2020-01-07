Do you have living relatives who lived during World War II? Help us tell your story

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Throughout 2020, At War will commemorate this historic event and its effects in the course of world history, with a variety of coverage, including accounts of people who lived through the war, but did not serve in the army: Holocaust survivors , people who joined the clandestine anti-war movements, women who joined the United States workforce, Japanese Americans forced into internment camps and others.

If you or a family member lived the war, anywhere in the world, and want to tell us the story of its effect on your life, inform us through the following form. Share details of your experience and include contact information so that The Times can follow up with you. (And if you or someone you know served in the army during World War II, share your story here.)