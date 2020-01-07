Home Entertainment DJ Envy responds to Foxy Brown: "I wish him the best!"

DJ Envy responds to Foxy Brown: "I wish him the best!"

DJ Envy responded to rapper Foxy Brown after she criticized him on social media for asking him about the current state of his live career during an interview with Don Pooh.

"He used to be with his team of writers who used to help her write … Actually, I produced a couple of articulations," he explained. Actually, Envy co-produced the main song from his 2001 studio album Broken Silence. He said he stopped playing for her after he was paid $ 70,000 for a performance and only gave him $ 300 for his time.

