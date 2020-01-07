DJ Envy responds to Foxy Brown: "I wish him the best!"

DJ Envy responded to rapper Foxy Brown after she criticized him on social media for asking him about the current state of his live career during an interview with Don Pooh.

"He used to be with his team of writers who used to help her write … Actually, I produced a couple of articulations," he explained. Actually, Envy co-produced the main song from his 2001 studio album Broken Silence. He said he stopped playing for her after he was paid $ 70,000 for a performance and only gave him $ 300 for his time.

DJ Envy still says that his question was not intended, but wishes him the best.

"I never clicked again for her. But I wish her the best … You don't listen to her anymore, and I just asked why. But … whatever," he concluded.

Pooh explained that Foxy's hearing problems have a lot to do with his time outside the spotlight.