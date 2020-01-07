Dennis Quaid asks to increase child support payments for twins

In the new legal documents he presented, the actor of & # 39; Goliath & # 39; He wants the court to determine how much he should pay his ex-wife Kimberly for the care of Zoe and Thomas, 12.
Dennis Quaid He has submitted legal documents requesting to increase his child support payments for his 12-year-old twins after a significant increase in his earnings.
According to TMZ.com, the 65-year-old actor who stars in the Netflix show "Happy happy whatever", he currently pays $ 13,750 (£ 10,430) per month for Zoe and Thomas, who shares with the former Kimberly. However, the 2018 former couple's agreement includes a note that if Dennis earns more than $ 1.3 million (£ 986,000) per year, payments must be increased
And, as the 2019 documents show that the screen star raised an enviable $ 550,000 (£ 417,000) per month during the year, which equals more than $ 6 million (£ 4.5 million) for the year, Dennis has acknowledged The time has come for payments to increase.
In the new documents, obtained by TMZ, the "Goliath"Star asked the court to decide how much the new child support payment should be by making" a child support order below the guideline based on the reasonable needs of Thomas and Zoe. "