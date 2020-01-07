Deepika Padukone visits JNU to support students



Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of Bollywood and you can't deny that. The diva is currently in New Delhi along with Vikrant Massey to promote his next movie Chhapaak. The direction of Meghna Gulzar revolves around the life of the survivor of the acid attack Laxmi Agarwal and her struggle to fight for justice. Deepika and Vikrant have been promoting the film in New Delhi since the last two days and after visiting the National Commission for Women today, Deepika went to JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) to show their support to the students there.

A few days ago, a mafia entered the university and attacked the students in the shelter and several were injured in the horrible incident. Many celebrities have come out and expressed their anguish against the horrible incident that took place at JNU, but Deepika is the first actress who went to college today to lend her support and support students fighting for justice. We have some pictures of the place.





Congratulations to you girl!