Deepika Padukone talks about CAA protests across India



Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in b-town. The actress has demonstrated her worth in the industry with some brilliant performances over the years. Deepika in her next will portray the role of an acid attack survivor. The actress leaves no stone unturned with the promotions of her film.

During one of these interviews, Deepika was asked to express her opinion on the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Law throughout India. She spoke on the subject and said she was proud that we, as a society, have come together and not be afraid. The actress said: "It's nice to see people going outside. I feel proud that people express their opinions either on the street or from their homes."

Deepika also added that it is important to keep all views in the table. She said: "If we want to see any change in our life or in our society, it is extremely important to keep all points of view on the table."