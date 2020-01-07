Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey look regal in Delhi Day 2 promotions

The new on-screen pairing of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak has been attracting attention for a while. The duo will be seen together in the Meghna Gulzar movie based on the life of the Laxmi Agarwal acid attack survivor and will lead the audience through the journey of their fight for justice. Deepika plays Malti in the film, whose character is based on Laxmi, while Vikrant plays her partner who also helped her obtain justice in many ways. The cast and crew have been in the capital since yesterday promoting their film as the story is based in New Delhi. And today, on the second day of promotions there, Deepika and Vikrant showed off their impeccable winter appearance.

Deepika looked stunning in a crimson and black dress and a coat of the same ERDEM tone and rounded her look with Christian Louboutin black heels. While Vikrant, he made sure he looked soft in a pair of black pants and a turtleneck of the same color and broke the monotony with an ash-colored coat. The duo posed in style while the shutters continually beat when they saw them in a hotel in the capital. Check out his latest photos below. Chhapaak arrives in theaters on January 10, 2020.