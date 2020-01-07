Darrell Clarke interview: Walsall's manager opens up to the challenge | Soccer news





Walsall manager Darrell Clarke has changed things at the club.

Walsall is just the last challenge for Darrell Clarke in a life in the game that has taken him as far north as Hartlepool and as far south as Salisbury. Now that he lives far from his family in the cathedral city of Lichfield, his commitment to his career comes at a price.

"It's horrible to say, but football is my life," says Clarke. Sky sports.

Three years ago, he was seen as one of the brilliant youth in the administration. With four promotions in his name, two with Salisbury and two more with Bristol Rovers, Leeds United approached him in the summer of 2016, but chose to stay in Rovers.

Rejecting Leeds is not a regret. He takes pride in his loyalty. But now he appreciates that his belief in the great plans of Bristol Rovers for the future was out of place. The club remains in League One and plans for a new stadium and training ground have stalled. Clarke left in December.

"I think I needed a break," he admits. "The last 12 months were difficult. One day I will tell my story. The policy there was incredible, but I wish the club and the fans the best."

It was during his time at Rovers that he earned the reputation of being one of the direct conversationalists of the Football League. A happy man calling a shovel a shovel. If the players did not, he told her, in private and in public. Even weirder, he would admit, and still do, his own mistakes. But it was his decision to call the board there that was considered particularly bold.

"What I said publicly was no different than what I told them," he insists. "People who know me see it as it is. For me, a football club has to do with fans, so the message has to reach them. They pay their money so they have to keep them informed, within what reasonable, where the football club is progressing because that's where the riots come from if you don't.

"Those Rovers fans want to be a championship club, so how are you going to get there? Can you do that with a pitch to train that isn't theirs and sometimes they kick you out?

"I am an ambitious manager. I don't want to get out of bed just to stay in League One, fighting the descent year after year, selling to your best players and trying to replace them, because eventually you get rid. That's what happened to me in Rovers ".

So what attracted Clarke about Walsall? At first glance, this is a club with its own limitations. But last season's descent to League Two brought the opportunity under new owner Leigh Pomlett. There is the possibility of remodeling things. An opportunity for a fifth promotion as a manager and the hope of having the time to make it happen.

"The biggest attraction is that the training facilities are a good League One standard, much better than what I had in Bristol Rovers. Ten thousand times better. Nor have they promised me anything they can't deliver. But it has the basis for being a Club League One

"I could probably have expected a job higher up in the pyramid, to be honest with you. But I like success. I like promotions. I like that feeling of working towards a goal."

"People don't like to hear this, but there are clubs in League One that are not leaving the division no matter how hard they try because the chasm is too big. I didn't want to take a job where success remained in the division. I don't classify. That as success.

"Don't get me wrong, this job is going to be much more challenging. They won't give us millions but I don't care about that. I like to go out and train my players to improve them." It's a better way to do it than throw money at it. "

Walsall president Leigh Pomlett took over the club in summer.

In that sense, Clarke is returning to its roots. Going back to what made him good at this job.

"The last 12 months at Rovers were where I was a bit wrong in terms of recruitment. Players were entering who were better names but not as hungry as they should have been. So I will never get out of that now." The hunger of the players is everything.

"You must be very careful as a coach. A player may have all the skill in the world, but if he doesn't have that desire to want to continue to be successful, whether he is 19 or 29, then you have a problem. How many Do you know the players Who get that decent move and suddenly think they've deciphered it? So you have to be careful.

"In this football club, players don't have that option. They need to be successful to win their bonus. They don't earn enough money to not give everything. I think that's a good thing. Look at other football clubs now and some they are in big trouble because of the money spent. This club is not managed that way. It is handled in a professional and proper way. "

After spending a hectic period watching videos and evaluating the team, Clarke launched 20 professionals in the summer. Six loans returned to their parent clubs. New staff arrived and there was also a new squad. He describes it as "the biggest change in the four divisions,quot;, all in an effort to "change the environment,quot; in a club worn by the descent.

The result is that it will take time for things to gel. The defeat against Swindon in November left Walsall only two points behind, but a run of five wins and three draws in the nine games has since transformed the mood and convinced fans that patience in a manager of 42 years that already has 200 victories in his career. in his name he will bring rewards.

Now Walsall is in the upper half and closer to the places of automatic promotion than the descent. "It's still going to take a couple of windows," Clarke acknowledges.

"We had a good September, but I still wasn't happy, even with four wins on the turn. Just because I know myself and I know where we should be and we are not there right now. I guess I'm a miserable Git, but that's why I'm not happy .

"I don't think I will ever be completely happy, but I can see where I can get it with just a few adjustments here and there in each window. That doesn't necessarily mean spending a lot of money. It will only need some adjustments because I have a good group of players at the moment. The challenge is there for them. Show me that you are one of the seven best players in League Two. "

The goals have been a problem this season, but Walsall's defensive record has been encouraging. Seven of his victories have been 1-0 victories. "In the future we can improve a lot, but the first thing I wanted to do was provide some defensive structure," says Clarke.

"It was never a job where they said I had to get in and get up immediately. I would have accepted it in those terms if they had given me a budget among the top seven, but it is not that club. We know where we are going. And I think we can do it. I like how we are doing it. "

Typically blunt. Typically open That will not change.

"I think players enjoy that truth about me," he laughs. "I have no problem pulling a strip and letting them know what I demand. It is not a problem. Just sit with them. Do you want my honest thoughts? You can cover it or stutter. But most players want to know why they are not in the team.

"Maybe it's a decision based on instinct, but I don't mind telling the player later if I don't think I made the right decision. Other managers might not do that. By developing that style of men's management, you get the boys' acceptance. They want to work very hard and progress in their career and, as I say, you want hungry players.

"It's the same with fans. We have a base of very loyal fans who pay their money and have the right to criticize, but that criticism tends to come when they know that players are earning ridiculous sums of money. They can't throw that at these players. because they know that is not happening here. So they have been fantastic. They know it’s a work in progress. "

Progress that is now being made.