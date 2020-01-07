Danny Richardson says he hasn't received the St Helens Super League ring | Rugby League News

St. Helens CEO Mike Rush says Richardson has not yet picked up the club ring





Danny Richardson joined Castleford from St Helens last October

Danny Richardson says he was left empty-handed when St Helens delivered the Super League rings after his triumph in the Grand Final in October.

Richardson, a member of the 2018 Super League Dream Team, became a marginal player last season after losing his place to Theo Fages and was forced to watch from the barrier when Justin Holbrook's men defeated the Red Devils at Old Trafford .

However, Richardson still made 10 appearances in the league, in addition to kicking five goals in the victory in the semifinal of the Saints & # 39; Challenge Cup over Halifax and hoped that his contribution would be recognized.

"It was strange," said Richardson, who joined Castleford in October on a three-year contract.

I needed something new to rekindle my love for the game. It became much easier when Cas said they were interested in signing me and it seems to be the best for me. Danny Richardson

"We got into the locker room after the victory and they arranged for the boys because some of those boys are my best friends."

"Justin approached me and said they had no rings left, they had given them to all the other boys. So I didn't end up buying one."

"Rushy (CEO Mike Rush) has told me that I will get one, but I don't know if I will or not. I'll wait for the call.

"It would be nice to have one because I played a role and had been there since I was a child. We will see what happens."

Richardson made 10 appearances in the league for St Helens last season

Rush said the club ordered and paid for more rings to be made because the initial allocation of 25 was not enough to go around the entire team of players eligible for the prize.

"Danny was told that the rings were ordered and his is waiting to be picked up at the club," Rush said.

Richardson, 23, who played part of the season with the Leigh Champions Club, admits that he lost his place in the Saints team hit him hard.

"It was a frustrating year and I probably didn't know how to handle it sometimes," said the midfielder. "It came a little, but it is what it is. It created this opportunity for me."

Castleford faces Toronto in their first game of the Super League season on February 2, live on Sky Sports

Richardson now hopes to win a ring with his new club after Castleford paid an undisclosed transfer fee to sign it as a direct replacement for Luke Gale.

"If I'm honest, I never really saw myself leaving St Helens," Richardson said. "I was going to play there throughout my career.

"But things changed and I knew I had to go. I needed something new to rekindle my love for the game."

"It was much easier for me when Cas said they were interested in signing me and it seems to be the best for me."

Richardson will partner with Jake Trueman in the halves of Castleford

Castleford coach Daryl Powell is excited about the possibility of pairing Richardson with Jake Trueman, the young Super League player of the year 2018, and believes they could continue playing for England.

Powell said: "Both have their best years ahead and both are British."

"I think they could be a couple in the World Cup next year, they are capable of doing it."

Richardson has already marked the calendar for his trip back to St. Helens and insists that there will be no divided loyalties.

"I have taken a look," he said. "Obviously it will be emotional, but I am happy where I am now and my passion is Castleford."

"My father has been saying that Cas hasn't won at Saints for 30 years, so imagine me kicking the winning goal!

"It's probably a special moment for me, but I'll deal with that game when I arrive."

Richardson and Trueman will play together for the first time when the Tigers host Toronto in the Michael Shenton testimonial game on Sunday of the week.

Castleford starts his league campaign against Toronto a fortnight later and Powell has confirmed that strikers Alex Foster, Junior Sa & # 39; u and Mike McMeeken will miss that game while continuing their recovery from injury.