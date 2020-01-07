Danny Drinkwater returns to Chelsea after Burnley's loan was interrupted | Soccer news





Danny Drinkwater is not part of Frank Lampard's plans in Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater will return to train with Chelsea on Tuesday, after his loan period with Burnley was interrupted, Sky Sports News learned.

Drinkwater is not believed to be part of Chelsea boss Frank Lampard's plans at this time, and both the club and the player are willing to arrange a loan change to another Premier League club before the game closes. window.

Sky Sports News reported in December that Aston Villa had expressed interest in the midfielder, but injuries that ended the season in striker Wesley and goalkeeper Tom Heaton forced rethinking and the need for a new midfielder declined in the priority list.

Tom Heaton's injury seems to have paid for Drinkwater's chances of moving to Aston Villa

The 29-year-old endured a difficult period at Burnley, managed less than an hour of play in the Premier League since joining in the summer and an injured ankle meant he lost several weeks of football in September after being attacked by a gang of men outside a Manchester nightclub.

Drinkwater was a key member of the Leicester title winning team in 2016

Drinkwater was a key member of the Leicester City Premier League winning team in 2015-16 before moving to Chelsea for £ 35 million in September 2017.

