Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has completed a loan change to Aston Villa until the end of the season.

Drinkwater spent the first half of the season on loan at Burnley, but that expired on January 6 and has now joined Villa after Chelsea agreed to continue paying a significant proportion of his salary.

He will not play against his former Leicester club in the semifinal of the Sky Live Carabao Cup on Wednesday, as he is tied.

Drinkwater's first game on a Villa shirt could be Sunday's home game for the champions, Manchester City, who is alive Sky Sports Premier League.

Villa chief Dean Smith said: "Danny was a key member of the Leicester City title winning team and has represented England, so he is a very experienced player. He will strengthen our team significantly."

Drinkwater managed less than an hour of play in the Premier League after joining Burnley in the summer, and an injured ankle meant he missed several weeks of football in September after being attacked by a gang of men outside a nightclub. Manchester.

Villa is confident that Drinkwater is fit and ready to go directly to the first team, to replace John McGinn, who will be out until March with an ankle injury.

Drinkwater was a key member of the Leicester Premier League winning team in 2015-16 before moving to Chelsea for £ 35 million in September 2017.

