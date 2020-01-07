DaBaby speaks after the arrest in Miami: "Don't allow yourself to be used by Janky promoters !!"

DaBaby went to his brief recent jail term through his Instagram page, and the rapper no longer wants to talk about the incident.

"Please, stop talking to me about that weak ass that I spent 48 hours in jail and that failed attempt to break my spirits and interrupt the road," he wrote.

"Do not let yourself be used by obscene promoters and lazy men who grow up wanting to have the opportunity to file a lawsuit they will not win. I encourage everyone to relax and prepare for this new wave of music. And entertainment that I have prepared for all of you ", concluded the publication.

DaBaby was arrested in connection with a robbery that took place after a show with the alleged victim as a promoter of concerts. A source told TMZ at the time that the promoter met with DaBaby and his team to pay for a concert, and the rapper believed that the promoter cut it by several thousand dollars. As one source said: "Things just got out of control."