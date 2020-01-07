Home Entertainment DaBaby speaks after the arrest in Miami: "Don't allow yourself to be...

DaBaby speaks after the arrest in Miami: "Don't allow yourself to be used by Janky promoters !!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

DaBaby went to his brief recent jail term through his Instagram page, and the rapper no longer wants to talk about the incident.

"Please, stop talking to me about that weak ass that I spent 48 hours in jail and that failed attempt to break my spirits and interrupt the road," he wrote.

"Do not let yourself be used by obscene promoters and lazy men who grow up wanting to have the opportunity to file a lawsuit they will not win. I encourage everyone to relax and prepare for this new wave of music. And entertainment that I have prepared for all of you ", concluded the publication.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©