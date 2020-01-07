DaBaby expresses his thoughts on Twitter after his release from prison: "Lost souls that influence lost souls,quot;

After his release from jail for attempted robbery and assault, rapper DaBaby is finally back home, and has now decided to share his inner thoughts with his fans on social media.

Using Twitter as his platform, DaBaby recently published a series of long tweets about how he feels these days and also his thoughts on the power of social networks. DaBaby also admits that if social networks were not such a crucial tool for an artist's overall success, he wouldn't even use it.

DaBaby posted the following messages:

"If social networks were not such a lucrative tool in the business I am in, I wouldn't even be in them." Lost souls influenced by lost souls. I hate to see it. I encourage people to have the courage to find themselves without the false sense of security they are looking for on the Internet.

I always preferred to say less because social networks are not a place for the truth. But lately I have felt that it is my calling to say more. However, I know how I want to play it, I respect my mind too much to allow myself to identify myself as one of these Internet mfs.

The Internet lost so much that they think that if an idiot says something with substance, he becomes sad. B ** ch I'm good. GOD just moved to send a message this morning. Do not send pity where it is not needed. Just absorb the game for what it's worth. S ** t may not be worth anything at all. "

Shortly before he posted those thoughts on Twitter, DaBaby also let everyone know without mentioning his previous 48-hour prison time.

