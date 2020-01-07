DaBaby denounces social networks amid rumors of Baby Mama

Instagram

The rap star & # 39; Kirk & # 39; describes social networks as a bad influence that stepped on the heels of a woman who apparently called him on Facebook for allegedly abandoning her baby.

Dababy He expressed his frustrations about people's obsession with social networks. "If social networks were not such a lucrative tool in the business I am in, I would not even be in them," he tweeted. "Lost souls influenced by lost souls. I hate to see it. I encourage people to have the courage to find themselves without the false sense of security they are looking for on the Internet."

He denounced social media after a woman apparently suggested on Facebook that she gave birth to her son. "I hate having to go to social networks to finally reveal the truth," the woman wrote. "But it bothers me so much that Dababy doesn't claim OUR son. Now he's 5 years old and Dababy has yet to SEE his son in person (sic). No contact or anything. Just remember that it took two of us to make this child." .

Not to mention the rumors of babies, the rapper published in his next tweet: "I always preferred to say less because social networks are not a place for the truth. But lately I have felt that it is my call to say more. I know how However, I want play it, I respect my mind too much to allow myself to identify myself as one of these Internet mfs. "

Apparently, people thought that the rap star was depressed due to his legal problems after his arrest for alleged robbery, but quickly closed the speculation: "The Internet lost so much that they think that if an idiot says something with substance, he becomes sad."

"Shit, I'm GOOD (laughs) GOD just moved to send a message this morning. Don't pity where it's not necessary. Just absorb the game for what it's worth. S ** It may not be worth anything at all."

"But you don't listen to me. I'm just a rap n *** with an iPhone using your fingers to put words together. Let me say less again before I scare the MF." concluded