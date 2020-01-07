Cyn Santana & # 39; Hurt & # 39; while Erica Mena tries to connect Tahiry with former Joe Budden

Instagram

"I'm not the one who plays, let's be very clear," says Cyn, who shares a son along with Joe, after learning that his ex Erica is playing couples with Tahiry and her little dad Joe.

Tahiry Jose stars in the current season 10 of "Love and Hip Hop: New York"And, as expected, it brings drama. In the episode of the show on Monday, January 6, things got complicated between Cyn Santana, ex-boyfriend Joe Budden, ex girlfriend Erica Mena and Tahiry, who also used to date Joe.

It started after other cast members Jonathan Fernandez Y Juju C He told Cyn what Tahiry in the previous episode during a karaoke night. "We were talking to Tahiry, Joe's name came up," Jonathan told Cyn. Later, Juju intervened: "Tahiry told us that Erica is determined to connect her with her ex, with Joe."

"Why do you even mention it?" Cyn asked. "What was the purpose of that?"

Later, in a confessional, Cyn said: "Joe is an adult man. Whomever Joe loves, he will be with him." Despite that, he admitted to having been hurt and "horrified" by Erica, with whom he dated before she married. Safaree Samuels. "We love and take care of each other once, but suddenly, Cyn and Joe are no longer together and Erica is so interested in putting him back with his ex?" said Cyn.

"It's not me who plays, let's be very clear," Cyn told Jonathan and Juju. In addition, Jonathan and JuJu revealed to Cyn that Tahiry was "very evasive with her response" when they talked about how Joe was receiving the chance to rekindle an affair with her.

Cyn also had some words for Tahiry. "Don't make me start with the ex," he said about Tahiry. "She has literally been in my shoes before. And this is what we are doing? Have fun. Keep all those bulls there. Away from me because I have other things to focus on. Like my music and my son."

"Love & Hip Hop: New York" airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. in VH1.