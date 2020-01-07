Cricket debate: Is Ben Stokes better than Sir Ian Botham? The | Cricket News

Alec Stewart and Graham Onions discuss England's victory in Cape Town and James Anderson's fitness after another injury scare





Ben Stokes: have you defeated Sir Ian Botham?

Ben Stokes is England's favorite man, but is he better than Sir Ian Botham?

That was the question posed by Charles Colvile to Alec Stewart and Graham Onions in The Cricket Debate after Stokes starred with England's bat and ball in the second round in Cape Town.

The SUV hit 72 of 47 balls on day four to allow Joe Root to testify earlier than he could have planned and then presented three wickets, two in two balls and the winner's scalp, to break South Africa's hopes of a draw and take the level of England in the series.

So now he beats Beefy?

"I don't like to compare. Not because it's a fence, but because the game is completely different," Stewart said. in a program that you can listen to in the player above or by downloading here.

"What I will say is that I think Botham was the best bowler and that Stokes is the best hitter. Overall, I am not going to say who is better. Sir Ian has been there and he has done it, Stokes is doing it."

"Botham was as good as he had at the time, while you would say that Stokes is now the best cricketer in the world. When Ian was in his pomp, there was no better cricketer. So Stokes is the modern Botham.

1:20 Stokes reached 50 of only 34 deliveries en route to 72 of 47 balls against South Africa in Cape Town Stokes reached 50 of only 34 deliveries en route to 72 of 47 balls against South Africa in Cape Town

"If you look at the top, the upper sides, have generally had a great SUV, someone who can change the games."

"Stokes changed the game in the second inning with the bat and changed it in the back-end with the ball. He is a three-in-one cricket player: he bats, throws and definitely catches.

"You know that regardless of his knee, regardless of the state of the game, he is running 100 percent for his country. You would want 11 Ben Stokes. He has magic spells."

"Like Botham, he has great confidence in himself and takes people with him, he infects other people, since he is never beaten."

0:26 Stokes fired Vernon Philander in Newlands to conclude a 189-run victory for England in the second test Stokes fired Vernon Philander in Newlands to conclude a 189-run victory for England in the second test

Onions, who used to be a teammate of Stokes in Durham, says the 28-year-old is becoming a "world superstar,quot; after following his World Cup and Ashes heroism with another impressive display.

"For me, Stokes is a good friend, but he is becoming a world superstar. A winner of the game, a favorite man, a lion's heart," Onions said.

"He is trying his best to win test matches for his country. It is no coincidence with the hard work he does, which is a credit for him. Joe Root has a very special cricketer on that team."

"His batting has reached a new technical level, since he went from batting at No. 6 and being a decent bowler to being an all-terrain batter, although he can still have days like that with the ball."

4:55 Stokes reflects on another magnificent exhibition in Cape Town, a place where he scored 258 four years ago. Stokes reflects on another magnificent exhibition in Cape Town, a place where he scored 258 four years ago.

Also in The Cricket Debate, Alec and Graham discussed …

– Sad shots of South Africans Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis when Proteas lost 189 races in Newlands

– The capture of England, including Zak Crawley's excellent rebound effort in slips

– How did the spinner Dom Bess do after being recalled and Matt Parkinson, the man he jumped in the hierarchical order, ready for the cricket test?

– The physical state of James Anderson: can England risk it in Port Elizabeth for the third test?

– The Root captaincy and how its field results paid off on the fifth day in Cape Town

– Graham's memories of winning England's famous draws in South Africa

