Court documents reveal that even Gayle King had a special nickname for Charlie Rose

Charlie Rose had a special nickname in the office before being fired in 2017 amid accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior. Reported first by Page Six, the media claims that his co-workers referred to him as "Charlie F *** n Rose."

Charlie admitted the nickname during a November deposition in the case presented by some of his co-workers. Kenneth Goldberg, a lawyer for Sydney McNeal, Chelsea Wei and Katherine Harris, asked Charlie during the deposition if he had the nickname, to which Charlie replied: "I heard that, yes."

In addition, Charlie admits that even Gayle King, his co-host in CBS this morning, I called it that too. Goldberg then asked Charlie if Norah O & # 39; Donnell used that term with him, and he said, "I imagine he did, but I don't remember it specifically."

As previously reported, Charlie Rose was accused by twenty-seven women of sexual harassment. Six months after being relieved of his duties for the first time, the Washington Post published another exposition on his behavior since the 1970s.

Reportedly, the first time a woman he worked with accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior was in 1986. However, in 1976, he allegedly showed his penis to Joana Matthias and also touched her breasts. According to her, Charlie would suddenly change his personality and the "handling,quot; would occur.

In addition, Annemarie Parr states that Charlie asked her whether she liked sex or not. In addition, he reportedly groped for a 20-year-old inmate and told him he wanted her to "ride him,quot;. The list of allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior continued, including harassment, handling and other comments.

According to the story, Charlie's inappropriate behavior was reduced in almost every job he had, even in CBS this morning, CBS News, NBC News, as well as PBS. When Charlie and his team learned about the Washington Post article, he described the report as "unfair,quot; and "inaccurate."

Charlie was just a man in the broadcasting industry to face accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior. Matt Lauer was also relieved of his duties in Today for inappropriate relationships and comments.



