Corinne Olympios dishes on her new boyfriend Vince

During your stop at Help! I suck on dates Podcast, Corinne Olympios revealed that he hopes his new boyfriend, Vincent Frataoni, will be the last time he gets wet in the dating world. Us Magazine reported on Corinne's conversation on the podcast, in which she revealed how she and her boyfriend met through Instagram.

Corinne and Vincent reportedly liked and commented on each other's posts for three years, even when he was dating Jon Yunger.

When Olympios finally left the market, he spoke with Vince at ‘Gram and asked him to send him a photograph to show who he really was.

The 27-year-old woman, on January 6, Monday, says she said after a few drinks, "send me a selfie." Corinne says he had another date at the time, but he actually canceled it because he thought Fratantoni was "so cute."

The Bachelor In Paradise student explained that they had actually tried to meet several times, but that they could never make it work. According to Corinne, he actually called her the night of his date, and jokingly said that she "was going to kill him,quot;, implying that he would cancel him, but that he was only playing.

"Then, by the time I got to the appointment, I wasn't even nervous," said the reality star, explaining that she and Vincent had been talking on the phone repeatedly and that when they finally met, she wasn't nervous. .

The reality star says she hoped to finally be at a time when she no longer had to start dating. In addition, he described Vincent as "very good in bed." As previously reported, Us Weekly revealed for the first time that he had a new boyfriend in December last year.

The day they were seen hanging out through the media came at the same time that she separated from Yunger after a year of dating. A source told US Magazine that he had many things going on in his career at that time and that he had to separate from Yunger.



