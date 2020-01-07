Christian Eriksen of Tottenham interests Inter Milan, confirms Giuseppe Marotta | Soccer news

"He (Eriksen) is an important and interesting player," says Marotta; Spurs midfielder can talk to foreign clubs this month





Christian Eriksen's contract with Tottenham expires in June

The executive president of Inter Milan, Giuseppe Marotta, has confirmed that they are interested in signing Christian Eriksen, but says they have not contacted Tottenham.

Sky in italy He reported last week that Inter is one of several clubs that has contacted Eriksen's representatives about his future.

The 27-year-old Tottenham contract expires in the summer and can speak with foreign clubs this month.

Speaking to Sky italy Monday night, Marotta said: "We are often approached by important players.

"Eriksen is an excellent player whose contract expires in June and we have not had contact with Tottenham."

"I still think there are many teams interested in him and we haven't started any negotiations."

"I simply say that he is an important and interesting player. We are looking for a midfielder and an extreme. We are having several contacts with companies and agents to try to improve this group."

Eriksen falls in the tie of the third round of the FA Cup weekend at Middlesbrough

"We have not yet reached a conclusion because we want to do everything very calmly to keep the goal always high."

Eriksen said in the summer that he was ready to leave the Spurs and "try something new," but that "any move would have to be a step forward."

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho said Friday he is not sure if Denmark's international will leave the club this month.

Eriksen has made 29 appearances for the Spurs this season, scoring seven goals.

