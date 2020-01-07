Chris Hemsworth donates $ 1 million to Australian fire relief efforts

%MINIFYHTMLbabe5119cae9f961cbb3f6ab1ed73f569% %MINIFYHTMLbabe5119cae9f961cbb3f6ab1ed73f5610%

WENN / Lia Toby

Through a video message on Instagram, the star of & # 39; Thor & # 39; urges his followers to support firefighters, organizations and charities during this devastating and challenging time.

Chris Hemsworth He has donated $ 1 million (£ 760,000) to forest fire relief efforts in his native Australia.

The 36 years old "Thor"actor, who shares three children with his wife Elsa PatakyHe announced the generous donation on his Instagram page on Monday, January 6, with a video message and the caption: "Hello everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against forest fires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing millions of dollars. I hope you can contribute too. Every penny counts, so whatever you can collect is much appreciated. "

"In my biography, I added links to support firefighters, organizations and charities that are working to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time."

In the accompanying video, Chris told his followers: "As you know, forest fires in Australia have caused massive devastation. They continue to burn, there is a warmer climate on the way, we are really still at the center of everything. and there are many difficult times ahead. "

"What we need is your support and your donations. I will present a million dollars and I hoped that all of you could contribute in any way or form. Every dollar counts. That money goes directly to the firemen, the people in the front line, the people who have suffered, communities that have received a blow and desperately need our support. "

Then he thanked those who have already donated and sent good wishes.

Chris is the last big name to donate to relief efforts, aimed at putting out the flames that killed at least 24 people and destroyed more than 1,500 homes in New South Wales and Victoria.

Minogue Kylie Y Pink both have donated $ 500,000 (£ 380,000), while Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban He also donated half a million dollars.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea He told a troll on Twitter that he accused her of not supporting the relief efforts he already raised "over $ 100,000" (£ 76,000), while the Korean rapper Jay park He donated $ 30,000 (£ 23,000) to the Rural Fire Service of New South Wales before the dates of his Down Under tour later this week.