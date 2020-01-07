Chris Evans is single and dating, but wants to be "more private with his love life,quot;

It's been almost two years since Knives outside star Chris Evans separated from Saturday night live alum Jenny Slate. That was the last time he went public with a relationship, and although the 38-year-old actor is still single, a source says he is dating and having fun.

According to a source in We weekly, Evans has been "dating different women," but "is not exclusive to anyone." The source added that the Avengers Final Game star wants to "be more private with his love life,quot; after his intermittent relationship with Slate.

Another division! Chris Evans separates again with Jenny Slate … after reconciling in October https://t.co/LHZcBrwBtW – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 22, 2018

"Chris feels neutral with Jenny Slate and has no bad feelings towards her," says the source. "(He) is happy for her."

Evans and Slate began dating in July 2016, two months after she separated from her four-year-old husband, Dean Fleischer-Camp. Evans and Slate starred in the movie Gifted together, and left for about six months before quitting in February 2017. At that time, a source said the separation was friendly and a mutual decision.

The former blamed their "conflicting schedules,quot; for breaking up, and remained "very close friends." Not long after their separation, Slate said in an interview with Vulture that Evans was "one of the friendliest people,quot; he had ever met.

"It's really vulnerable and it's very simple," Slate revealed. "It's like the primary colors. He has beautiful, big and strong emotions, and he's really sure of them. It's wonderful to be close. His heart is probably golden in color, if you could paint it.

I was today when I discovered that Jenny Slate and Chris Evans were dating pic.twitter.com/q9OtC6r0t6 – ❄️ ia bc school (@carolsfists) August 8, 2018

The duo ended up rekindling their romance a few months later, but finally abandoned it in early 2018. In September 2019, Slate got engaged to Ben Shattuck, gallery curator and writer.

As for Evans, it opened to the Hollywood reporter last year about his love life and he admitted that he feared "being involved,quot;. He explained that he has been a "really autonomous type,quot; all his life. He likes to go camping alone, which is one of his favorite things. Evans said he wants to be with someone who also has his own.

"If I am with someone who simply adopts my life, that can be a bit stifling," Evans said.

Ad

Knives outside It is currently presented in cinemas throughout the country.



Post views:

0 0