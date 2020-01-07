Chris Brown "would sacrifice,quot; everything for his children and is absolutely in love with baby Aeko, says the source

Chris Brown is now the father of a daughter and a son and feels complete about it! It's no secret that the star really likes being a father and has really changed a lot since he welcomed Royalty 5 years ago and now, his baby is doing the same, changing Chris too!

An internal report claims to know that Chris is totally in love with his children and would do anything for them!

The source told HollywoodLife that Chris is madly in love with Aeko and can't believe he is so blessed to have two amazing children. Chris dedicates all his free time to his family. He rarely goes out to party or goes out, and the only time he is away (from children) is if he is working. His priorities have changed completely and he has matured a lot in recent years since he became a father. "

This is more or less the opposite of what it used to be!

Fans remember that I used to be a party person and that I went to clubs quite often!

Today, however, it is about changing diapers, enjoying family dinners and reading stories before your firstborn sleeps, Royalty!

It seems that everything is very healthy and a lifestyle that many would not have imagined it would have a few years ago.

As for Aeko, he may not be his first baby, but he still has a lot to learn since he is his first child.

‘He sacrifices everything and anything to be there taking care of Aeko and Ammika whenever possible. Aeko has been a great blessing to his life and Chris can't wait to see him grow, "said the same source.



