Chris Brown gets excited about Ammika Harris and his son, Aeko and his fans insist he marry her

Chris Brown is a truly happy man these days. He became a father for the second time when Ammika Harris gave him a son, Aeko.

Both proud parents have been posting the child on their social media account and people are also surprised by Ammika's pullback.

On the other hand, there are also people who continue to debate whether Aeko looks like his father or not. But one thing is certain: the baby could not be sweeter.

Now, Chris gets excited about Ammika and Aeko with this recent social media post. Check it out below.

A follower said: ‘My God, it's beautiful! It definitely took your whole face. Beautiful children Chris. "

Someone else OMG … So damn cute. Please, man, calm down, marry her, make a family. This is the most beautiful thing I've seen in your life after the birth of royalty. Man, don't waste this, please @chrisbrownofficial

After it has healed, you should try VSteaming. It helps a lot with the postpartum process and most importantly, it is completely natural! @pinkkisspetals

Another commenter posted this: ‘I smiled at this from my mother's heart. Thank you, @chrisbrownofficial for sharing a part of your joy. 😍 ’

Someone else exclaimed: ‘Awwww !!!!!!!! So precious! What a BEAUTIFUL moment! Enjoy! I am a well-known lactation consultant from "Philadelphia," Philadelphia, PA. If you have any questions or concerns about breastfeeding, do not hesitate to contact me at 215 688 8061. May you and dad enjoy your precious baby! "

Another fan wished the best for Chris and his family: ch @chrisbrownofficial She is so beautiful and your baby too. I wish you both the best. "

Chris is also extremely proud of his baby, Royalty Brown, who recently showed that he has his father's talent.



