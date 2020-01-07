Chloe Sevigny will welcome her first baby at 45!

It is never too late! Actress Chloe Sevigny has just released her belly, confirming that she and her boyfriend, Sinisa Mackovic, will be parents!

As fans know, she is 45 years old and this will be her first child, so everything must be very exciting but also scary.

Anyway, Chloe was beaming with happiness when she was seen yesterday in New York City, with a baby bump on display.

His man was by his side and while they walked through the city, the couple kept smiling.

The parents did not hesitate to pack a sweet PDA either!

At some point, Sinisa can be seen resting a protective and loving hand on her growing belly.

In addition, they also shared some kisses, which shows how much they love each other and how excited they are to start a new chapter in their life together.

Chloe, who TMZ reports that she is approximately five months pregnant, apparently wanted paparazzi to expose her pregnancy since she did not try to hide the bump at all!

It must have been his way of revealing it since he even wore a tight dress that highlighted the belly even more.

Above him, she was also rocking with a red plaid jacket.

Meanwhile, the actress's baby had a white coat.

According to several different reports, happy lovebirds have been in a relationship for about a year, which means they definitely did not waste time. When you know, you only know, right?

They made it official to the public in August when they were photographed once again packing the PDA.

Chloe joins a list of other celebrities who became pregnant later in life, more specifically in their 40s or older.

This includes famous names like Janet Jackson, who received her first baby at age 50, Eva Longoria, 43, and Mariah Carey, who gave birth to her twins at age 42!



