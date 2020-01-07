Chloe Sevigny pregnant with her first child at 45

%MINIFYHTMLf63c102ee3c84ab1ad866085f07776aa9% %MINIFYHTMLf63c102ee3c84ab1ad866085f07776aa10%

The actress of & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; confirms that she is waiting for her first child with her boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic while showing her belly during an excursion in New York.

Chloe Sevigny She is pregnant with her first child at the age of 45.

The "American horror story"The star was made public with the happy news by showing her growing belly when she dated her boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic in New York on Monday, January 6, 2020.

In addition to kissing and hugging his girlfriend, Sinisa was also seen affectionately stroking Chloe in her stomach, which the star on the screen accentuated with a brown dress that hugged a figure under a tartan jacket.

According to TMZ.com, Chloe is about five months pregnant, which means her baby will give birth around May / June of this year. The baby will be the first for Chloe and Sinisa, the director of the Karma Art Gallery in New York, with whom she has been dating for the past year.

It remains to be seen how pregnancy and motherhood for the first time affect Chloe's appearance, considering that the actress controversially stated in an interview in 2016 that her impeccable face was due to not having children.

"I think the baby's wear and stress on his body is part of the reason why people say," Why do you still look so young? "He said." I really think that sadly ages women, especially when they have children between the ages of 30 and 20. So I think, first of all, that is that and genetics. "