Chloe Sevigny, 45, is pregnant with the first child

Chloe Sevigny It is full of joy.
The 45-year-old actress expects her first child with a boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, TMZ reports. In photos published by outlet, the American horror story alum debuted his growing belly while in New York on January 6 with Mackovic, who couldn't help cradling the bulge of his love. The duo, according to TMZ, has been dating for over a year and Sevigny has been around for five months.
A few days before her ride full of PDA, the Oscar nominee went to Instagram to share her thanks for a "fruitful,quot; year, and wrote: "Much love and many thanks to all my friends and collaborators … # thank you2019hello2020,quot;.
In the past, Sevigny attributed his youthful glow to not having children of his own. "I think the baby's wear and stress on his body is part of the reason why people say:" Why do you still look so young? "He said. W magazine in 2016. "I really think that sadly ages women, especially when they have children in their 30s, not their 20. So I think, first of all, it's that and genetics."
She is not the only happy celebrity who gets pregnant over 40 years. Keep looking for more moms who received their bundles of joy later in life!
Jovovich mile
43 years old Hellboy the actress shared the exciting news that a girl with a husband is waiting Paul W. S. Anderson. This marks the third child for the lifelong couple.
Alanis Morissette
Baby no 3 is on the way for the 44-year-old singer. Eldest brother Never and sister Onyx soon another brother will join!
Rashida Jones
the Parks and recreation alum secretly welcomed his first son, a son with a musician Ezra Koenig, in August 2018 at the age of 42.
Sophie Hunter
In the Emmys 2018, E! News learned that Benedict CumberbatchHer wife was pregnant with baby number 3 at the age of 40.
Gretchen Rossi
The 41 year old man Royal Housewives of Orange County alum and partner Slade Smiley They announced that they were waiting for their first child together after years of infertility struggles.
Brigitte Nielsen
The 54-year-old model and television star revealed on social media during Memorial Day 2018 weekend that her fifth child was waiting. Nielsen gave birth to a girl in June.
Rachel Weisz
The actress revealed that she and her husband of seven years, Daniel CraigThey were waiting for their first child together. "Daniel and I are very happy. We are going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him," he told the NYT. The couple on list A welcomed a girl in September 2018.
Eva Longoria
In June 2018, the actress gave birth to a baby at the age of 43.
Tori Spelling
The actress gave birth to her fifth child with her husband Dean McDermott in March 2017 at the age of 43.
Audra McDonald
Tony's six-time winner attributed "tap dance during perimenopause,quot; for get pregnant with her second child and first with her husband Will swenson, at age 45 while starring on Broadway in Shuffle along.
Janet Jackson
After stopping her Unbreakable Tour, the "All for You,quot; singer discovered that she was pregnant With his first son at 49. She welcomed her son Eissa at the beginning of 2017.
Eva Mendes
The actress gave birth to her second child with Ryan Gosling in 2016 at 42.
gwen Stefani
At 43, the No Doubt singer announced that she was expecting her third child with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.
Rachel Zoe
The designer announced that she expected a baby number 2 at the age of 41.
Halle Berry
The Oscar winner welcomed his daughter Nahla at 41 Five years later, Berry gave birth to a second son, a son Mace, In Los Angeles.
Kelly Preston
Two years after the death of her and her husband. John TravoltaTeen son, the actress welcomed a baby at 48.
Brooke Shields
The actress gave birth to her second child in 2006 at the age of 41.
Virgin
The "Material Girl,quot; singer was five days before her 42nd birthday when she welcomed her second child in 2000. She would later adopt two more children before her 50th birthday.
Tina Fey
At 41, the 30 rocks star gave birth to her and her husband Jeff Richmondthe second daughter Penelope Athena.
Mariah Carey
Having babies at 41 seems to be a trend in Hollywood! First American idol Judge and singer gave birth to twins in the special age.
Marcia Cross
Almost a month before his 45th birthday, the Desperate housewives Star welcomed not one, but two adorable little ones.
Julianne Moore
the Crazy stupid love Star gave birth to her second child in 2002 when she was 42 years old.
Salma Hayek
the Wild Star joined the ranks of the hottest moms in Hollywood when he was 41 years old. He welcomed his daughter Valentina with my billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault.
Nicole Kidman
The Oscar winner gave birth to her first daughter with Keith Urban in 2008 when I was 41 years old. The couple's second child came through a surrogate mother in 2010.
Susan Sarandon
The actress had two children in their 40s: one in 1989 when she was 43 years old and another in 1992 when she was 46 years old.
Congratulations to this next party of three!
