Chloe Sevigny, 45, is pregnant with the first child

Chloe Sevigny It is full of joy.

The 45-year-old actress expects her first child with a boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, TMZ reports. In photos published by outlet, the American horror story alum debuted his growing belly while in New York on January 6 with Mackovic, who couldn't help cradling the bulge of his love. The duo, according to TMZ, has been dating for over a year and Sevigny has been around for five months.

A few days before her ride full of PDA, the Oscar nominee went to Instagram to share her thanks for a "fruitful,quot; year, and wrote: "Much love and many thanks to all my friends and collaborators … # thank you2019hello2020,quot;.

In the past, Sevigny attributed his youthful glow to not having children of his own. "I think the baby's wear and stress on his body is part of the reason why people say:" Why do you still look so young? "He said. W magazine in 2016. "I really think that sadly ages women, especially when they have children in their 30s, not their 20. So I think, first of all, it's that and genetics."