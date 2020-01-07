Chinese immigrant evades murder verdict for murder of rich relative in Canada

The defense and prosecution agreed a judge instead of a jury trial.

The trial, which took more than two years and attracted News media attention in China and Canada underlined how Vancouver has become a global sanctuary for foreign money moving from Asia to North America. Mr. Yuan was a millionaire who had played with the Canadian immigration system, building a business and acquiring Canadian real estate worth millions of dollars.

Mr. Zhao, whose wife is Mr. Yuan's cousin, was presented by the defense as a "well-adjusted,quot; and law-abiding man who had been provoked by an indecent proposal by Mr. Yuan asking to marry his daughter. Mr. Zhao had no murderous intentions, his lawyer said, despite the violent consequences of the crime, so he was guilty of manslaughter, not murder.

But the prosecutor responded that Mr. Zhao had confessed to the murder to the police, including that he had used an electric saw to cut the body. While the judge read the decision aloud, Mr. Zhao, who was wearing a navy suit, looked forward calmly, listening intently to his interpreter.

The judge said the case depended on Mr. Zhao's mental state at the time of the shooting and whether he had the necessary intention for the crime to qualify as murder.

There will be a hearing next week to set a date for sentencing. He could face life in prison.

"The verdict puts an end to what is surely one of Canada's most horrific murders, which makes it even more interesting because it happened in the rich and virtually crime-free enclave of West Vancouver," said Johnson.