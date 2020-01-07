Chinese immigrant evades murder verdict for murder of rich relative in Canada

The spooky testimony of the court captivated Canada: a Chinese immigrant shot dead his shameless relative and millionaire in his $ 8 million mansion in Vancouver, and then cut the body into 108 pieces before taking a long nap.
In an unexpected ruling on Tuesday, Judge Terence Schultes in the Supreme Court of British Columbia ruled that Zhao Li, who is now 59 years old and a business partner of the victim, Yuan Gang, was not guilty of murder but of involuntary manslaughter and "interfere with human remains,quot;.
Judge Schultes said that although he did not find that Mr. Zhao's testimony was "sincere," he had been left in reasonable doubt about whether Mr. Zhao intended to kill Mr. Yuan. The intention to kill beyond a reasonable doubt is the prerequisite for a murder verdict in Canada.
"Given the brutality of the crime and all other circumstances, this verdict is surprising," said Chris Johnson, a lawyer who represented Mr. Yuan's estate, who died a few weeks before his 42nd birthday.
The defense and prosecution agreed a judge instead of a jury trial.
The trial, which took more than two years and attracted News media attention in China and Canada underlined how Vancouver has become a global sanctuary for foreign money moving from Asia to North America. Mr. Yuan was a millionaire who had played with the Canadian immigration system, building a business and acquiring Canadian real estate worth millions of dollars.
Mr. Zhao, whose wife is Mr. Yuan's cousin, was presented by the defense as a "well-adjusted,quot; and law-abiding man who had been provoked by an indecent proposal by Mr. Yuan asking to marry his daughter. Mr. Zhao had no murderous intentions, his lawyer said, despite the violent consequences of the crime, so he was guilty of manslaughter, not murder.
But the prosecutor responded that Mr. Zhao had confessed to the murder to the police, including that he had used an electric saw to cut the body. While the judge read the decision aloud, Mr. Zhao, who was wearing a navy suit, looked forward calmly, listening intently to his interpreter.
The judge said the case depended on Mr. Zhao's mental state at the time of the shooting and whether he had the necessary intention for the crime to qualify as murder.
There will be a hearing next week to set a date for sentencing. He could face life in prison.
"The verdict puts an end to what is surely one of Canada's most horrific murders, which makes it even more interesting because it happened in the rich and virtually crime-free enclave of West Vancouver," said Johnson.
The victim's background and luxurious lifestyle, as well as testimony in a civil case related to his estate, offered a vivid insight into the lives of the super-rich Chinese living in Vancouver, many of whom have invested in assets roots and see Canada as a refuge for cash and relatives.
In addition to Mr. Yuan, a playboy fond of expanding homes, luxury cars and taxidermized animals, other figures in the story were a colorful group of family members. Among them was Mr. Zhao's glamorous daughter, Florence Zhao, known as "Flo-Z," an aspiring fashion designer who starred in a popular reality show on YouTube, "Ultra Asian Asian Girls,quot;. The series showed the growing class of rich second-generation Chinese from Vancouver.
Mr. Yuan was born in Heilongjiang, a province in northeast China. After getting rich, he moved to Canada, where he had previously married and then divorced a Chinese-Canadian woman to help him obtain permanent residence. While living in Canada, he was caught in a corruption and bribery scandal related to his previous business in China.
He also made a very expensive shopping spree in Canada, buying two mansions, a Bentley, a Rolls-Royce and a private island of $ 2 million.
But Mr. Yuan's bright new life took a lethal turn after inviting his poorer cousins in Montreal: Li Xiaomei; her husband, Zhao Li; and his teenage daughter, Florence, to live with him.
During the trial, Mr. Zhao stated that he had been mercilessly harassed as a child after his father opposed the Chinese government and sent him to a forced labor camp.
The Zhaos increasingly rebelled over Mr. Yuan's endless flow of brides, up to 100, according to testimony in a separate civil case about Mr. Yuan's estate.
On May 2, 2015, Mr. Yuan told Mr. Zhao that he wanted Florence's hand in marriage.
Mr. Zhao was furious and called Mr. Yuan "worse than a pig or a dog," according to his testimony in the murder trial. "Even a rabbit will not eat the grass around its nest," he added, referring to incest. (The Zhaos were not blood relatives of Mr. Yuan, since Ms. Li was adopted.)
It was at that time, Mr. Zhao said, that Mr. Yuan grabbed him. After a fight for a hammer, he said, he shot Mr. Yuan twice.
Then, Mr. Zhao said, he began to cut the body, overwhelmed by hallucinations: "I heard someone talk to me about a bear and how to cut it," he told the court.
There was a clash of more than eight hours, during which police surrounded the mansion in West Vancouver.
After the murder, the lawyers of the Yuan family said that Zhao was a fabulist and was motivated by revenge.
But during the trial, Mr. Zhao's lawyer, Ian Donaldson, told the court that his client was a "normal and healthy,quot; person who had been subject to "provocation."
The prosecutor replied that it was irrefutable that Mr. Zhao had killed Mr. Yuan. He also argued that his testimony that the murder was an accident was not credible or reliable.
After the case was made public in the media, seven women from China claimed that their children deserved part of the Canadian heritage of approximately $ 21 million Yuan.
A judge ruled that five had the right to divide Mr. Yuan's possessions. However, a black pantidermide panther, displayed at the entrance of one of its mansions, was donated to a museum.
Tracy Sherlock contributed reporting from Vancouver.