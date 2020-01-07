Chicago West's birthday wish will melt your heart

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
We have another Kardashian birthday!
Chicago WestThe second birthday celebrations are already underway and, it seems, the adorable boy will have an amazing birthday. Tuesday mom Kim Kardashian He shared a sweet video of the birthday girl, who turns 2 on January 15, deciding what she wants for her birthday.
Kim started the video by asking the future 2-year-old girl if she knew when her birthday was. "Whose next birthday is it?" she said. Unsure at first, Chi gave his best guess: "Sainty?" Then, Kim did everything possible to plan her baby's festivities. "What do you want to do for your birthday?" she asked. "Do you want a cake?" After requesting a pink cake, Chicago intervened in another important decision of the match: A Baby shark Cake or a Minnie Mouse cake.
Thinking seriously, he finally made his decision: "Minnie Mouse cake!" As if the video couldn't be cuter, Chicago ended up saying, "I love you mommy."
It seems like yesterday when Kim and her husband Kanye west Welcome baby Chi. In January 2018, the keeping up with the Kardashians star, who also shares daughter northwest, 7 and children Holy west, 4 and West psalm, 7 months, with the rapper, they announced that their bundle of joy had come through a substitute.
"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our beautiful and healthy girl," Kim said. "We are incredibly grateful to our substitute who made our dreams come true with the best gift one could give and with our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special attention. North and Saint are especially delighted to receive their little sister."
For their first birthday, the couple threw Chi an Alice and Wonderland party. While the founder of KKW Beauty has not revealed what she and Kanye have for this year, we are sure it will be epic.
In December, the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated Saint's fourth birthday with an elaborate dinosaur party. Using the Jurassic Park movie as inspiration, Kim transformed her outdoor party to look like a jungle, complete with fake dinosaur eggs, lush vegetation and a fog machine. The guests were able to participate in a fun dinosaur dig and make their own "Jurassic jewels,quot;, as well as enjoy tons of delicious dinosaur-themed treats.
Before the festivities began, Kim gave Saint a special thanks on his Instagram. "I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours, Holy!" He began his sincere publication. "You bring so much joy to my soul. You are so kind, caring and so attentive and sweet! I am so happy today if you turn 4 and we can celebrate how much you have grown! Happy birthday my sweet sweet Sainty!"
His post continued: "(When I say my sweet sweet Sainty, he answers my sweet sweet sweet sweet mom, the best mom in the world and the only mom I want! HOW CAN YOU NOT FEEL IN HIS SWEET!)".