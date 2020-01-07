Chicago West's birthday wish will melt your heart

We have another Kardashian birthday!

Chicago WestThe second birthday celebrations are already underway and, it seems, the adorable boy will have an amazing birthday. Tuesday mom Kim Kardashian He shared a sweet video of the birthday girl, who turns 2 on January 15, deciding what she wants for her birthday.

Kim started the video by asking the future 2-year-old girl if she knew when her birthday was. "Whose next birthday is it?" she said. Unsure at first, Chi gave his best guess: "Sainty?" Then, Kim did everything possible to plan her baby's festivities. "What do you want to do for your birthday?" she asked. "Do you want a cake?" After requesting a pink cake, Chicago intervened in another important decision of the match: A Baby shark Cake or a Minnie Mouse cake.

Thinking seriously, he finally made his decision: "Minnie Mouse cake!" As if the video couldn't be cuter, Chicago ended up saying, "I love you mommy."