Chester Bennington's widow criticizes the tabloids for a "criminal" claim She remarried on her anniversary

WENN / DJDM

Denying that she married her new husband Michael Friedman on what would have been her 14th wedding anniversary with the late rocker, Talinda clarifies that she married the firefighter on January 4 and not January 1.

Up News Info –

Chester BenningtonThe widow is not trying to replace her affectionate memory of the late rocker with a new one. Talinda Bennington has denied reports that she remarried in what would have been her 14th wedding anniversary with the Linkin Park frontman

TMZ previously reported that Talinda married Los Angeles County firefighter Michael Friedman at Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii, around New Year's Eve. Sources allegedly close to the family told the site that the couple and their loved ones had been hanging and celebrating in the complex in the days after their wedding.

However, Talinda has clarified that she married her new husband on January 4 and not January 1, which was the date of her wedding to Chester. Confirming the happy news, he posted on Twitter: "With joy and love I want to clarify something. On January 4, I married a wonderful man, a great friend and a son this weekend. We celebrated with all our family and friends at the beautiful island of O & # 39; ahu. The day we chose was a meaningful day, in many different ways. "

"My anniversary with Chester was not my new wedding date," he continued. "January 1 will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint that day with anything else."

Talinda added: "For the tabloids who published a false story, inciting the wrong anger and pain, I ask WHAT? To make money? To make money with a false title should be criminal." "SHAME ON YOU @TMZ and anyone else who has repeated the story."

He also implored his followers to retweet his publications.

Talinda previously assured fans that she would continue to "honor Chester and continue my life's mission of making his death not in vein (sic)" when he announced his commitment to Michael in September 2019. She and the late rocker had three children together, 13- Tyler Lee of one year and twins Lilly and Lila of nine years.