Celtic reporter's notebook: Can the trip to Dubai help Neil Lennon regroup after the Rangers defeat? The | Soccer news







Something feels different in Dubai, the site of Celtic's winter training camp for the fourth consecutive year.

Perhaps it is the raindrops that fell briefly on Monday when the players warmed up: the storms are forecast here later in the week.

However, it may be the presence, for the first time, of Rangers in the UAE at the same time. Steven Gerrard players meet Tuesday for their own training block, based on the same Nad Al Sheba complex as Celtic. Training camps are not visible to each other, but, despite being almost 4000 miles from home, the two greats of Glasgow cannot be separated.

Since Brendan Rodgers brought Celtic for the first time here in 2017, Dubai has been a happy and relaxed mid-season base for Scottish champions. The players, many of whom enjoyed a vacation here before congregating, train hard in the morning and recover in the afternoon. While fitness levels remain high, the mental rest necessary due to the effort of a frantic season is welcome.

Despite the presence of Aberdeen and Hibernian in the region at the same time (Aberdeen returns here again later this week), the Celts have always issued an air of confident superiority when they are in Dubai while recharging their batteries before resuming their domestic domain . Last year, the Rangers went to Tenerife in January; This year they have followed the Celts to the Middle East.

Last season, the champions recovered from losing the New Year derby in Ibrox by winning eight straight wins in the league after their training camp, which proved too much for the Rangers to match in the title race. The defeat in the corresponding home game just over a week ago requires a similar response.

Rangers look stronger this year. Gerrard's team has led the last two Old Firm games with mixed results; in both games they were more animated and created better opportunities, but after rejecting them in Hampden in the final of the League Cup, they did not make the same mistake twice in Celtic Park.

Have the Rangers worked Celtic? This is the question that Neil Lennon and his coaching staff must address. The rigidity of this title race has led many to predict that the fate of the Scottish Premier League trophy could determine which team earns the most points in the Old Firm league games. The teams will then face each other at Ibrox on March 15, where Celtic won 2-0 in September.

That day, Gerrard could not attack Celtic's perceived weaknesses in the full-back and the champions came to victory. His tactical adjustments since then have created restlessness; Scott Brown was harassed in midfield in Hampden in particular, while James Forrest was not a factor in both games in December. The Rangers may have found a repeatable formula to give the champions problems.

Celtic naturally discards this theory. "Our performance level wasn't entirely there, and we didn't deserve to win the game, there's no doubt about that," says assistant manager John Kennedy.

"Putting that in perspective, it's a game. The success of the season so far has been excellent: our European campaign, our form of league … listen, they were in it, they played very well, we didn't do it at all, so It always looks like this.

"There are a number of areas that we know we can improve, not only against the Rangers, but all our style of play: what we want to improve when entering the second half of the season. It's always good to reflect on it, but most important is to return to that training camp; that's when you have the opportunity to fix things. "

Celtic looked tired last Sunday. Here in Dubai, fatigue and tension still do not seem to have dissipated. Neil Lennon postponed his interviews with the media on Monday due to unexpected club business. Instead, Forrest, who participated in 39 games this season, spoke to assure everyone he heard that he felt good about his fitness and where the Celts are.

He rightly noted that Celtic has more points and goals now than he had at this stage a year ago. 11 consecutive victories in the league before the Rangers defeat point to an amazing consistency; It is a race in which Forrest has been at the heart, even if it has not always been at its best.

He also played 64 times for clubs and countries in 2018-2019; Callum McGregor beat that with 69, and in this campaign he already has 42 games to his credit and the greatest number of minutes of all in world football.

Both players are excellent and tireless professionals, first elections for Celtic and Scotland and key figures in Lennon's locker room. The time that they and other "non-droppables,quot; like Kris Ajer, Odsonne Edouard and Scott Brown can maintain their performance levels will undoubtedly dictate Celtic's level of success this season.

Edouard is perhaps the most important of all and Celtic needs to find some support this month. His absence in the final of the League Cup was deeply felt until he arrived with half an hour to play and help stop the blue tide.

Lennon has not hidden the fact that he is looking to sign another forward in January to ease the French workload, but finding an ideal candidate will be complicated. Whoever enters might need to be happy with a place in the bank.

A year ago, Timothy Weah and Oliver Burke traveled on loan to the Middle East to add freshness to the Celtic squad; This year it is still not suggested that new faces appear in Dubai to add some transfer brightness. There may be more departures than tickets at Celtic Park this month, as in the entire city: consolidation is usually the highest priority when you have won eight consecutive titles.

The biggest advantage that Celtic can have is Lennon himself. He knows what is at stake this season, and what is required, since he has been through this course many times before as a player and manager. Despite his financial superiority over the Rangers, Celtic also has the entrenched mentality of dealing with a championship match. They have proven it over and over again; Rangers no.

Lennon was surprisingly surprised at his immediate evaluation of the defeat. He is a much more philosophical and relaxed character than in his first term as manager, and he has kept pace in the races for the title before. He knows it's a marathon, not a sprint. He also pointed out dryly that if his players didn't believe they had a fight on their hands before, certainly now.

The tickling clouds at the top of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, somehow symbolize the challenge that the Rangers represent for Celtic dominance. The change threatens the status quo in Scottish football: for the first time in many years the champions are questioned while their biggest rivals sit on their shoulders.

This week can help Lennon a lot to find the answers he needs.