Carey Hart's anniversary post for Pink will make you lift the cup

Raise your cup to Pink Y Carey Hart!
The 40-year-old singer and her 44-year-old husband celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Carey celebrated the great milestone by posting a sweet tribute to his spouse on Instagram.
"14 years married to this amazing woman," he wrote on the social network along with some photos of the couple over the years. "I am so proud of the life we have built together. We both came from broken homes, but we made the decision to work hard in our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we grew up together and now we have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don't like it), and an amazing mother to our wild children. I love you so much. "
The images showed the dynamic duo smiling from ear to ear and posing with their two children: Willow Sage Hart (8) and Jameson Moon Hart (3) There was even a fun throwback shot that showed the celebrity couple on their wedding day.
Pink and Carey were married on January 7, 2006. The bride wore a frilly wedding dress with a halter neckline and black sash for the occasion. Two years later, they separated for 11 months.
"Eleven months after we finished, he asked me to fly to Las Vegas to perform on New Year's Eve at his club," Pink recalled during a 2013 interview with Red Book. "I wanted to see it. And it looked hot. There's something about breaking up with someone: you just look sexier than ever. I'll never look as good as I did those six months after we broke up. Never! Anyway!, After the sound test, I told him that I had to come to my room. I made him a photo album of all the cards he had given me, of all the photos of our whole relationship. I spent months in this album On the last page, I pasted a picture of me from a really bad movie that I made years ago with my neck cut and blood everywhere. Next to her I wrote: & # 39; This is me without you & # 39; On the next page, there was a picture of a Baby and I wrote: "The rest is not written." The divorce documents we never signed were behind that page. I thought: "The rest is up to you." And I did all this with your favorite bra and panties. "
In 2011, they welcomed their first child. Pink gave birth to her second child in 2016.
"A long time ago I decided that I would have a successful family and that is my number one goal in life," he said during a 2016 interview with Good morning america.
Happy anniversary, you two!
