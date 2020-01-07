Carey Hart's anniversary post for Pink will make you lift the cup

Raise your cup to Pink Y Carey Hart!

The 40-year-old singer and her 44-year-old husband celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Carey celebrated the great milestone by posting a sweet tribute to his spouse on Instagram.

"14 years married to this amazing woman," he wrote on the social network along with some photos of the couple over the years. "I am so proud of the life we ​​have built together. We both came from broken homes, but we made the decision to work hard in our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we grew up together and now we have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don't like it), and an amazing mother to our wild children. I love you so much. "

The images showed the dynamic duo smiling from ear to ear and posing with their two children: Willow Sage Hart (8) and Jameson Moon Hart (3) There was even a fun throwback shot that showed the celebrity couple on their wedding day.